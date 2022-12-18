Vicky Kaushal turns a ramp into a dance floor: See video

Vicky Kaushal dances to a Punjabi song while walking down the ramp

Vicky Kaushal recently walked as a showstopper for designer Kunal Rawal at a fashion show where he turned the ramp into a dance floor and grooved over a Punjabi song.

The fashion show got lit up as Vicky entered the ramp. The crowd cheered and hooted for the actor.

He was dressed in Kunal’s latest ethnic collection. He wore an ivory embroidered sherwani with matching trousers and boots.

As soon as his name was called upon, he showed up with his killer dance moves. Rawal also started dancing along with his showstopper.

The two posed for a while when Kaushal reached the center of the stage. But, after a while they continued dancing.

See video:

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal’s Govinda Naam Mera just released on Disney+Hotstar on December 16. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and the critics. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, reports IndiaToday.



Furthermore, the Sanju actor also has Laxman Utekar’s film with Sara Ali Khan and Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur lined up next.