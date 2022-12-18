 
pakistan
Sunday Dec 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Parvez Elahi praises Nawaz for his ‘political wisdom’ over PM Shehbaz

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. —Radio Pakistan/File
Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. —Radio Pakistan/File 

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Sunday praised Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif for his "political wisdom" over his younger brother and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Elahi, who is also a leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and an ally of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), made the remarks during an interview with a private TV channel.

Earlier today, PML-Q senior leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has been tasked with preventing the Punjab Assembly from being dissolved at the hands of Imran Khan-led PTI, well-placed sources revealed.

The development comes after PM Shehbaz’s meeting with the PML-Q stalwart followed by Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari’s huddles with both leaders.

During the interview, Parvez Elahi gave the credit for the construction of motorways to Nawaz Sharif — the three-time prime minister — saying: “Opponents should be given the credit which is their due rights." 

Responding to a question, the Punjab CM categorically said that he cannot stand with PM Shehbaz. To another question, Elahi said that Imran Khan was not ready to appoint Moonis Elahi as a minister, adding that he was given the slot when they help the PTI won seats in the Senate.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

More From Pakistan:

Chaudhry Shujaat tasked with ‘blocking assembly dissolution’

Chaudhry Shujaat tasked with ‘blocking assembly dissolution’
'Such girls should be punished': Aamir Liaquat ex-wife on Dania Shah's arrest

'Such girls should be punished': Aamir Liaquat ex-wife on Dania Shah's arrest
Will be the first to defend if anything is said against Gen Bajwa from now on: Parvez Elahi

Will be the first to defend if anything is said against Gen Bajwa from now on: Parvez Elahi
Ulema to visit Afghanistan to end cross-border hostility

Ulema to visit Afghanistan to end cross-border hostility
PTI MNAs to appear before NA speaker next week for verification of resignations: sources

PTI MNAs to appear before NA speaker next week for verification of resignations: sources
Fawad Chaudhry hopes PML-N will not use ECP to 'escape elections'

Fawad Chaudhry hopes PML-N will not use ECP to 'escape elections'
Four cops martyred in Lakki Marwat police station attack

Four cops martyred in Lakki Marwat police station attack
PML-N to tackle PTI's decision to dissolve assemblies: Hamza Shahbaz

PML-N to tackle PTI's decision to dissolve assemblies: Hamza Shahbaz
Punjab CM has signed dissolution summary, says Sheikh Rasheed

Punjab CM has signed dissolution summary, says Sheikh Rasheed
'PTI to take U-turn on assemblies’ dissolution within a week'

'PTI to take U-turn on assemblies’ dissolution within a week'
KP, Punjab assemblies to be dissolved on December 23: Imran Khan

KP, Punjab assemblies to be dissolved on December 23: Imran Khan
Aamir Liaquat's widow Dania Shah sent on 14-day judicial remand

Aamir Liaquat's widow Dania Shah sent on 14-day judicial remand