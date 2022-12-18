Parvez Elahi praises Nawaz for his ‘political wisdom’ over PM Shehbaz

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. —Radio Pakistan/File

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Sunday praised Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif for his "political wisdom" over his younger brother and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Elahi, who is also a leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and an ally of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), made the remarks during an interview with a private TV channel.

Earlier today, PML-Q senior leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has been tasked with preventing the Punjab Assembly from being dissolved at the hands of Imran Khan-led PTI, well-placed sources revealed.

The development comes after PM Shehbaz’s meeting with the PML-Q stalwart followed by Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari’s huddles with both leaders.

During the interview, Parvez Elahi gave the credit for the construction of motorways to Nawaz Sharif — the three-time prime minister — saying: “Opponents should be given the credit which is their due rights."

Responding to a question, the Punjab CM categorically said that he cannot stand with PM Shehbaz. To another question, Elahi said that Imran Khan was not ready to appoint Moonis Elahi as a minister, adding that he was given the slot when they help the PTI won seats in the Senate.