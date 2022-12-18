Chaudhry Shujaat tasked with ‘blocking assembly dissolution’

PM Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari call on Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain . — Screengrabs

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) senior leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has been tasked with preventing the Punjab Assembly from being dissolved at the hands of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), well-placed sources revealed.



The development came during multiple meetings between Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and Shujaat Hussain.

PM Shehbaz and Asif Zardari decided not to contact Parvez Elahi until a green signal is received from Shujaat Hussain, the sources added.



Following the huddle, Zardari also called on Hussain and discussed various strategies to counter the PTI’s plan.

Talking to journalists, PML-N's Attaullah Tarar said that Punjab’s situation was discussed during the meeting between the prime minister and the PPP’s co-chairman.

All the constitutional options, including the vote of confidence, were discussed in the meeting, he added. The PML-N leader said that a final decision in this regard would be madding during his party’s meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan, a day earlier, announced dissolving the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on December 23.



Earlier today, PM Shehbaz Sharif and PML-Q leader and Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain agreed on further strengthening bilateral cooperation to steer the country out of the prevailing crisis.

The development came during a meeting between the prime minister and the PML-Q leader held at the latter’s residence in Lahore.

According to a declaration, PM Shehbaz visited Shujaat Hussain and inquired after his health. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and current political situation in the country were discussed.

Hussain lauded the premier’s efforts for the restoration of the economy and providing relief to the masses, read the declaration. He also appreciated the prime minister for taking measures to steer the country and the people from the problems, it added.

“Close cooperation [between PML-N and PML-Q] is vital for political stability and steering the country out of the prevailing crisis,” agreed both the leaders.

Federal ministers Tariq Bashir Cheema, Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan were among the attendees of the meeting.