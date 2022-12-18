 
pakistan
Sunday Dec 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Chaudhry Shujaat tasked with ‘blocking assembly dissolution’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 18, 2022

PM Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari call on Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain . — Screengrabs
PM Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari call on Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain . — Screengrabs

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) senior leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has been tasked with preventing the Punjab Assembly from being dissolved at the hands of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), well-placed sources revealed.

The development came during multiple meetings between Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and Shujaat Hussain.

PM Shehbaz and Asif Zardari decided not to contact Parvez Elahi until a green signal is received from Shujaat Hussain, the sources added.

Following the huddle, Zardari also called on Hussain and discussed various strategies to counter the PTI’s plan.

Talking to journalists, PML-N's Attaullah Tarar said that Punjab’s situation was discussed during the meeting between the prime minister and the PPP’s co-chairman.

All the constitutional options, including the vote of confidence, were discussed in the meeting, he added. The PML-N leader said that a final decision in this regard would be madding during his party’s meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan, a day earlier, announced dissolving the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on December 23.

Earlier today, PM Shehbaz Sharif and PML-Q leader and Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain agreed on further strengthening bilateral cooperation to steer the country out of the prevailing crisis.

The development came during a meeting between the prime minister and the PML-Q leader held at the latter’s residence in Lahore. 

According to a declaration, PM Shehbaz visited Shujaat Hussain and inquired after his health. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and current political situation in the country were discussed.

Hussain lauded the premier’s efforts for the restoration of the economy and providing relief to the masses, read the declaration. He also appreciated the prime minister for taking measures to steer the country and the people from the problems, it added.

“Close cooperation [between PML-N and PML-Q] is vital for political stability and steering the country out of the prevailing crisis,” agreed both the leaders.

Federal ministers Tariq Bashir Cheema, Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan were among the attendees of the meeting.   

More From Pakistan:

Will be the first to defend if anything is said against Gen Bajwa from now on: Parvez Elahi

Will be the first to defend if anything is said against Gen Bajwa from now on: Parvez Elahi
Ulema to visit Afghanistan to end cross-border hostility

Ulema to visit Afghanistan to end cross-border hostility
PTI MNAs to appear before NA speaker next week for verification of resignations: sources

PTI MNAs to appear before NA speaker next week for verification of resignations: sources
Fawad Chaudhry hopes PML-N will not use ECP to 'escape elections'

Fawad Chaudhry hopes PML-N will not use ECP to 'escape elections'
Four cops martyred in Lakki Marwat police station attack

Four cops martyred in Lakki Marwat police station attack
PML-N to tackle PTI's decision to dissolve assemblies: Hamza Shahbaz

PML-N to tackle PTI's decision to dissolve assemblies: Hamza Shahbaz
Punjab CM has signed dissolution summary, says Sheikh Rasheed

Punjab CM has signed dissolution summary, says Sheikh Rasheed
'PTI to take U-turn on assemblies’ dissolution within a week'

'PTI to take U-turn on assemblies’ dissolution within a week'
KP, Punjab assemblies to be dissolved on December 23: Imran Khan

KP, Punjab assemblies to be dissolved on December 23: Imran Khan
Aamir Liaquat's widow Dania Shah sent on 14-day judicial remand

Aamir Liaquat's widow Dania Shah sent on 14-day judicial remand
CM Pervaiz Elahi vows to back 'all decisions' of Imran Khan

CM Pervaiz Elahi vows to back 'all decisions' of Imran Khan
Supreme Court reports decline in pending cases

Supreme Court reports decline in pending cases