Prince Harry told Palace will not give him 'oxygen' to run scandalous stories

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not get an apology from the Royal Family unless they admit their mistakes.

According to Vanity Fair's royal editor Katie Nicholl, the Sussexes would have to accept their share in Megxit before hoping for a reconciliation.



The author of the New Royals told OK! Magazine: “What needs to happen is an admission that there have been faults on both sides and once there has been that admission, that may pave the way for a reconciliation.

"But Charles knows that a monarchy divided is not a monarchy the world wants to see.”

"Harry knows full well William isn’t going to retaliate," she added.

"I think the Palace’s stance of never complain, never explain in this instance is absolutely the right strategy because if they comment they will only fuel the narrative and allow the story more oxygen to run,” she noted.