 
entertainment
Monday Dec 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry told Palace will not give him 'oxygen' to run scandalous stories

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 19, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not get an apology from the Royal Family unless they admit their mistakes.

According to Vanity Fair's royal editor Katie Nicholl, the Sussexes would have to accept their share in Megxit before hoping for a reconciliation.

The author of the New Royals told OK! Magazine: “What needs to happen is an admission that there have been faults on both sides and once there has been that admission, that may pave the way for a reconciliation.

"But Charles knows that a monarchy divided is not a monarchy the world wants to see.”

"Harry knows full well William isn’t going to retaliate,"  she added.

"I think the Palace’s stance of never complain, never explain in this instance is absolutely the right strategy because if they comment they will only fuel the narrative and allow the story more oxygen to run,” she noted.

More From Entertainment:

American star Bethenny Frankel gives insight on Meghan Markle's interview with TV host Andy Cohen

American star Bethenny Frankel gives insight on Meghan Markle's interview with TV host Andy Cohen
Sajal Aly poses with David Beckham at FIFA Worldcup Finale, picture goes viral

Sajal Aly poses with David Beckham at FIFA Worldcup Finale, picture goes viral
Adele looks weary as she attends Rich Paul's birthday party

Adele looks weary as she attends Rich Paul's birthday party

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded as 'pretenders' to the throne of American royalty

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded as 'pretenders' to the throne of American royalty
Oprah Winfrey seen enjoying whopping 2lb TRUFFLE in viral video

Oprah Winfrey seen enjoying whopping 2lb TRUFFLE in viral video
Amanda Holden says her daughters never ‘discourage' for bold outfits

Amanda Holden says her daughters never ‘discourage' for bold outfits
Prince Harry will never forget Kate Middleton's quirky Christmas gift for him

Prince Harry will never forget Kate Middleton's quirky Christmas gift for him
Deepika Padukone unveils FIFA World Cup trophy ahead of final

Deepika Padukone unveils FIFA World Cup trophy ahead of final
Nicole Kidman feels top of the world as she reunites with Keith Urban and daughters for holidays

Nicole Kidman feels top of the world as she reunites with Keith Urban and daughters for holidays
Shah Rukh Khan praises Messi as he joins Wayne Rooney at FIFA World Cup 2022

Shah Rukh Khan praises Messi as he joins Wayne Rooney at FIFA World Cup 2022
Katie Price's son Harvey smashes his house window after being scared by a noise

Katie Price's son Harvey smashes his house window after being scared by a noise
Old age was not the only cause of Queen Elizabeth's death?

Old age was not the only cause of Queen Elizabeth's death?