Eight killed, several injured as buses ram into each other in Rajanpur

A representational image of 'Police line do not cross'. — Reuters/File

CM Elahi seeks report of incident, says action will be taken against driver.

Sources say injured have been moved to hospital for treatment.

Buses collided with each other due to fog: sources.

RAJANPUR: Eight people were killed while several were injured after two passenger buses collided on the Indus Highway, Shahwali in Rajanpur, Geo News reported Monday.

According to rescue sources, the two buses rammed into each other due to fog on the Indus Highway.

One of the buses was en route to Karachi from Peshawar while the other one was travelling from Quetta to Rajanpur.

Sources privy to the matter said that the injured have been moved to the hospital for treatment while eight people lost their lives in the tragic incident.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi expressed his condolences on the loss of lives in the accident. He sought a report of the incident from the authorities concerned.

The chief minister said that action will be taken against the driver responsible for the accident in accordance with the law. He said that the best treatment facilities should be provided to the injured.

Sehwan incident

This is the third bus accident on the Indus Highway in the last three months.

In November, a passenger bus plunged into a water-filled ditch near the Sehwan toll plaza on the Indus Highway, leaving at least 20 dead and 13 others injured. The casualties included 12 children as well.

Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Farid-Uddin Mustafa said that 33 passengers were on board the ill-fated van. Twenty passengers lost their lives when the van plunged into the ditch, he said, adding that 13 passengers were rescued alive.

Police said that the Indus Highway was dredged at different points to drain out floodwater. However, the road cavities have not been filled so far, even after two months.

Bus collides with truck

Earlier in October, at least 10 people were killed including women and children and 13 others were injured as a passenger bus rammed into a truck in a tragic accident on the highway near Sindh's Sann.

Drivers of both the bus and truck were also killed.

Jamshoro Senior Superintendent of Police Javed Baloch said that the unfortunate bus was en route to Punjab from Karachi when it collided with the truck at Thori Phatak near Sann.

He said that the deceased said to be from Bahawalpur also included two children and two women.