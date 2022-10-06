10 killed, 13 injured in passenger bus accident on Indus Highway

Representational image of rescue operation near a wrecked bus after an accident in Sindh. — Reuters/File

Passenger bus rams into truck on Indus Highway near Sann.

Police say deceased and injured shifted to LUMHS.

Jamshoro SSP says bus was en route to Punjab from Karachi.

At least 10 people were killed including women and children and 13 others injured as a passenger bus rammed into a truck in a tragic accident on Indus Highway near Sindh's Sann Thursday.



Police said that the deceased and injured were shifted to Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro after the crash.

Drivers of both the bus and truck were among the deceased, they added.

Jamshoro Senior Superintendent of Police Javed Baloch said that the unfortunate bus was en route to Punjab from Karachi when it collided with the truck at Thori Phatak near Sann.

He said that the deceased said to be from Bahawalpur also included two children and two women.