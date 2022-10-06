 
pakistan
Thursday Oct 06 2022
By
Hamid Sheikh

10 killed, 13 injured in passenger bus accident on Indus Highway

By
Hamid Sheikh

Thursday Oct 06, 2022

Representational image of rescue operation near a wrecked bus after an accident in Sindh. — Reuters/File
Representational image of rescue operation near a wrecked bus after an accident in Sindh. — Reuters/File

  • Passenger bus rams into truck on Indus Highway near Sann.
  • Police say deceased and injured shifted to LUMHS.
  • Jamshoro SSP says bus was en route to Punjab from Karachi.

At least 10 people were killed including women and children and 13 others injured as a passenger bus rammed into a truck in a tragic accident on Indus Highway near Sindh's Sann Thursday.

Police said that the deceased and injured were shifted to Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro after the crash.

Drivers of both the bus and truck were among the deceased, they added.

Jamshoro Senior Superintendent of Police Javed Baloch said that the unfortunate bus was en route to Punjab from Karachi when it collided with the truck at Thori Phatak near Sann. 

He said that the deceased said to be from Bahawalpur also included two children and two women.

More From Pakistan:

Dollar depreciates further against rupee, loses Rs2.19 in interbank

Dollar depreciates further against rupee, loses Rs2.19 in interbank
Court cannot give orders to NA speaker: IHC chief justice

Court cannot give orders to NA speaker: IHC chief justice
In Washington meeting, Ishaq Dar to ask IMF to revise macroeconomic framework

In Washington meeting, Ishaq Dar to ask IMF to revise macroeconomic framework
Gen Bajwa discusses China, Afghanistan, India with US officials

Gen Bajwa discusses China, Afghanistan, India with US officials
Punjab govt will not become part of Imran Khan’s long march: Hashim Dogar

Punjab govt will not become part of Imran Khan’s long march: Hashim Dogar
Winter of discontent looms as Musadik Malik warns of incoming gas crisis

Winter of discontent looms as Musadik Malik warns of incoming gas crisis
All eyes on President Arif Alvi's address to joint session of parliament

All eyes on President Arif Alvi's address to joint session of parliament
Ruling coalition warns 'traitor' Imran Khan against attacking Islamabad

Ruling coalition warns 'traitor' Imran Khan against attacking Islamabad
Imran Khan says doesn’t care who’s next COAS

Imran Khan says doesn’t care who’s next COAS
Imran Khan directs party to gather thousands in lead up to 'Azadi March'

Imran Khan directs party to gather thousands in lead up to 'Azadi March'
Sarah’s murderer should be made an example, says brother

Sarah’s murderer should be made an example, says brother
Travel diary: Man who travelled from France to Pakistan by car

Travel diary: Man who travelled from France to Pakistan by car

Latest

view all