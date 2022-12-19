 
Showbiz
Monday Dec 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor wrap up shoot for Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 19, 2022

The Archies will be released on Netflix in 2023
'The Archies' will be released on Netflix in 2023

Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s debut film The Archies has finally been shot as filmmaker Zoya Akhtar finally announces that they have wrapped up shooting for the much-awaited project.

The makers revealed the news by sharing some pictures from the sets of the film. The pictures had Christmas banners and decors in the background.

The Archies is going to mark the acting debut of Suhana Khan (SRK’s daughter), Khushi Kapoor (Sri Devi’s daughter) and Agastya Nanda (Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson).

The film also features: Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, Dot and Vedang Raina.

In the pictures, the team could be seen cutting a cake that had a label with ‘It’s a wrap’ written on it.

The caption on the pictures read: “Archieeeeeeeeessss! Film Wrap. Best Crew. Only Gratitude.”

Film The Archies is directed by Zoya Akhtar and written by Reema Kagti, Zoya and Ayesha Devitre. The upcoming film is a musical drama set in the backdrop of 1960s. The movie will most likely to go on floors in 2023 on Netflix. 

