Geo News congratulates Qatar in Arabic for hosting World Cup 2022

Lionel Messi and Argentina’s victory in the 2022 World Cup will be talked about for ages but one must not forget the host Qatar.



The Gulf nation has become the first ever Arab and Muslim country to host a FIFA World Cup and it seems the tournament will not be forgotten so soon.

To congratulate Qatar for the successful hosting of the mega event, Geo News paid tribute to the Arab nation for achieving the historic feat by congratulating the country in Arabic.

The 2022 World Cup defied all expectations and doubts that the country of just three million could host such a major international tournament. State news agency QNA said on Sunday that 1.4 million people visited Qatar during the World Cup. That number is higher than pre-tournament estimates and a sharp jump on the 1 million reported two days earlier by Qatar's World Cup authorities.

The event would be known as one of the most spectacular tournaments organised in the history of the football world cup. The marquee names of Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Cristiano Ronaldo delivered storylines while Saudi Arabia, Japan, South Korea, and Tunisia delivered shocks, winning matches against the giants of the game.



Yet the abiding memory for many will be Morocco's shake-up of football's hierarchy.

And Geo News also paid tribute to Morocco in Arabic to honour them for their feat.

The Arabic messages were also lauded by users on microblogging website Twitter.



