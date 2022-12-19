PTI forms committee for seat adjustment with PML-Q

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry. — PID

Development comes in response to PML-Q's demand of a seat adjustment in 25 constituencies.

Sources say Shah Memhmood Qureshi heads body formed to address PML-Q's demand.

Fawad says body will look into matters regarding seat adjustment.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has formed a committee for the seat adjustment between his party and ally Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday.



The development came in response to the PML-Q's demand of a seat adjustment in 25 constituencies with the PTI before the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

Fawad, who is PTI's senior vice-president, said the newly-formed body will look into the matters regarding the seat adjustment.

Sources said that the PTI-formed committee is headed by the party's Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Fawad and former defence minister Pervaiz Khattak are also among its members.

‘99% of people against dissolution of assemblies’

Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi said that 99% of the people of the country wanted the assemblies not to be dissolved.

“Ahead of Imran Khan’s yesterday’s announcement, I asked him that first decide what will you give us [PML-Q],” he added.

Elahi went on to say that he suggested Khan to form his side’s negotiation committee comprising Asad Umar, Pervez Khattak and Sibtain Khan.

The PML-Q leader also reiterated that he had already signed a summary for the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly and handed it over to the PTI chairman around a month ago. The chief minister added that he asked Khan to forward the summary whenever he wants.

Elahi further said that he suggested dissolving the assemblies after 12 days but the ousted premier stuck to six days. Elahi hoped that Chaudhry Shujaat would support him.

Seat adjustment

The PML-Q has demanded seat adjustment in 25 constituencies with the PTI before the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, the sources told The News.

The development came last week during a meeting of a PML-Q delegation, headed by former federal minister Ch Moonis Elahi, with PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Lahore as political activity heats up in the country ahead of the dissolution of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies.

MNA Ch Hussein Elahi also attended the meeting that discussed the core issue related to the dissolution of the assembly, sources said.

They shared that the PML-Q wanted to finalise seat adjustments with the PTI before the dissolution and in case of fresh or by-polls, both sides would come up as election allies.

The sources said the PML-Q wanted its share of at least 25 general seats in Punjab in the next polls.

Parvez Elahi, during the past few weeks, has granted the status of division to Gujrat and has given the status of the district to different Tehsils — a move analysts believe is done to secure political mileage.

The PML-Q leadership wants to field its candidates from Wazirabad and parts of southern Punjab. On all such issues, negotiations are underway.