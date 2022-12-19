 
Exes Christine and Paddy McGuinness reunite, putting differences aside

Former couple Christine and Paddy McGuinness put ego aside as they reunited for their first holiday together with their children, since officially confirming their split.

Back in July, they announced that they had separated after 11 years of marriage.

The TV host and the former beauty queen took to Instagram where they posted snaps taken during their festive family retreat, with Christine gushing over the 'special memories made forever.'


Christine and Paddy confirmed their separation in July, just hours after sharing pictures from a last minute family holiday to Centre Parcs.

The former couple have now posted new pictures from another family holiday there this weekend, with Christine's mum Joanne in attendance for the group getaway.

And although neither included the other in their social media posts, each of them posed in separate pictures with Santa Claus, clearly showing that their minibreak was a family affair.

Christine and Paddy have continued to co-parent their three children Penelope and Leo, both nine, and Felicity, six - all of whom have been diagnosed with autism - amicably and are believed to be staying in the same home after announcing their split in July.   

