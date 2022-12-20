Blast leaves at least 13 injured in Balochistan's Khuzdar

Site of blast in Khuzdar, Balochistan on December 19, 2022. — Twitter/@khorasandiary

Explosive material blew up on a two-way road.

Two injured said to be in critical condition.

Area cordoned off by law enforcers.

A powerful blast rocked Balochistan’s Khuzdar city, leaving 13 people injured on Monday.

The blast happened after explosive material blew up at a two-way road near the Umar Farooq intersection in the city, the police said.

The injured were shifted to the Teaching Hospital, where two were said to be in critical condition.

Law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area to start an investigation as well as ascertain the intensity of the blast.

Law and order in KP

A day earlier, four police personnel were martyred and as many others wounded in an overnight terrorist attack on the Bargai Police Station of Lakki Marwat area.



A terrorist attack, according to a foreign news agency, was also launched on the Counter-Terrorism Department’s (CTD) compound in Bannu where the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan were holding several security personnel hostage after seizing control of a counter-terrorism facility in the country's northwest a day earlier.

The law and order situation in KP has gone south over the last few weeks as an increase has been noticed in threats and attacks on security forces as well as high-profile political personalities.



While talks between Pakistani officials and TTP leadership are underway in Afghanistan, the situation of law and order has worsened in KP, while in Balochistan Afghan border official have targeted civilians in attack from across the Chaman border.

