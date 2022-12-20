Asif says Imran returning Gen (retd) Bajwa's favours by abusing him

PML-N stalwart Khawaja Asif. — AFP/File

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s incompetence as a prime minister was not General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa's fault.

Talking to the media outside the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) office in Islamabad, the minister said Khan, after enjoying the former army chief’s support every step of the way, was now talking trash about him.

“Nothing is more shameful than disgracing your benefactor,” Asif said.

Imran's tirade against the former army chief has not ceased yet and in his latest remarks against Gen (retd) Bajwa, he blamed him for the PTI government's ouster.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader added that the incumbent government was trying to clean the mess left by the PTI in its four years tenure.

Asif said that the dissolution of assemblies was Imran's final card, and he was now losing ground.

"The PTI chief also issues libellous statements against the ECP chief," he said, adding that it was a pity that people with no dignity get elevated to such important positions.

The PML-N leader added that Imran would laud institutions if they did his bidding, but would deride them if they followed the country's Constitution.

To a question regarding Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Asif said that the people Imran was relying on also had their political interests to safeguard.

"Their (PML-Q) record shows that they have never sided with the losing party," he added.

Asif said even Chief Minister Punjab Parvez Elahi had stated that 99% of the people were against the dissolution of the assemblies.