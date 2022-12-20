Ajay Devgn drops first look from upcoming film 'Bholaa': See poster

Ajay Devgn's last film 'Drishyam 2' earned over INR 5 crores

Ajay Devgn’s much-anticipated film Bholaa’s first official poster has been released.

Ajay, taking it to his Instagram, revealed the exciting poster that immediately caught attention of the viewers and his beloved fans.

The caption on the post read: “Ek Chattan, Sau Shaitaan. Iss Kalyug mein aa raha hai #Bholaa. 30th March 2023. #Bholaain3D.”

The poster showed the versatile actor looking sharp as he carried a heavily bearded look with an intense face expression.



Ajay’s fans are going crazy and are calling the look as extraordinary. One of the fans wrote: “Baki sab ek taraf ajay devgn sir ek taraf.”

Meanwhile, another fan wrote: “Extraordinary Look of Three National Award winner Superstar Ajay Devgn. Bholaa Big Hit.”

Ajay Devgn starrer will be a three-part franchise. As per the reports, Bholaa will be the only part which is going to be a remake of a Tamil film Kaithi whereas the other two parts will have original stories.

Bholaa also features Tabu and Amala Paul in vital roles, reports PinkVilla.