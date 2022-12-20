 
Showbiz
Tuesday Dec 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Ajay Devgn drops first look from upcoming film 'Bholaa': See poster

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 20, 2022

Ajay Devgns last film Drishyam 2 earned over INR 5 crores
Ajay Devgn's last film 'Drishyam 2' earned over INR 5 crores

Ajay Devgn’s much-anticipated film Bholaa’s first official poster has been released.

Ajay, taking it to his Instagram, revealed the exciting poster that immediately caught attention of the viewers and his beloved fans.

The caption on the post read: “Ek Chattan, Sau Shaitaan. Iss Kalyug mein aa raha hai #Bholaa. 30th March 2023. #Bholaain3D.”

The poster showed the versatile actor looking sharp as he carried a heavily bearded look with an intense face expression.

Ajay’s fans are going crazy and are calling the look as extraordinary. One of the fans wrote: “Baki sab ek taraf ajay devgn sir ek taraf.”

Meanwhile, another fan wrote: “Extraordinary Look of Three National Award winner Superstar Ajay Devgn. Bholaa Big Hit.”

Ajay Devgn starrer will be a three-part franchise. As per the reports, Bholaa will be the only part which is going to be a remake of a Tamil film Kaithi whereas the other two parts will have original stories.

Bholaa also features Tabu and Amala Paul in vital roles, reports PinkVilla. 

More From Showbiz:

Tabu reveals inside details about her character in 'Kuttey'

Tabu reveals inside details about her character in 'Kuttey'
Varun Dhawan to feature in Indian version of Russo brothers series 'Citadel'

Varun Dhawan to feature in Indian version of Russo brothers series 'Citadel'
PM Shehbaz promises to bear expenses of Firdous Jamal's cancer treatment

PM Shehbaz promises to bear expenses of Firdous Jamal's cancer treatment
Ratna Pathak on film 'RRR': 'It's a regressive film'

Ratna Pathak on film 'RRR': 'It's a regressive film'
Anil Kapoor was the first choice for 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S' role: Rajkumar Hirani

Anil Kapoor was the first choice for 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S' role: Rajkumar Hirani
Varun Dhawan starrer 'Superhero' to be developed into franchise by Anees Bazmee

Varun Dhawan starrer 'Superhero' to be developed into franchise by Anees Bazmee
Kareena Kapoor dedicates a post to son Taimur for his 'Sixth' birthday

Kareena Kapoor dedicates a post to son Taimur for his 'Sixth' birthday

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her 'perfect winter days' with family: See pics

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her 'perfect winter days' with family: See pics
Chris Harrison Says He Thinks About ‘Bachelor’ Controversy ‘Every Day’

Chris Harrison Says He Thinks About ‘Bachelor’ Controversy ‘Every Day’
'Avatar: The Way of Water' OST sung by The Weeknd to release on December 20

'Avatar: The Way of Water' OST sung by The Weeknd to release on December 20
Ben Affleck sings Christmas karaoke with wife Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck sings Christmas karaoke with wife Jennifer Lopez
'Avatar: The Way of Water: earns $435 million in opening weekend

'Avatar: The Way of Water: earns $435 million in opening weekend