 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle is 'dangerous' unless King Charles sets 'boundaries': Samantha

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

Meghan Markle's half-sister, Samantha Markle, advises King Charles III to take firm steps against the Sussexes.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who dropped a bombshell docuseries this week, deserve no sympathy, alleges Samantha.

Speaking to Fox News, she began: "In my honest opinion, I think apathy in a situation like this.., being empathetic, can be a dangerous thing, and so can apathy. He [King Charles] needs to act certainly, swiftly and severely and lay down the boundaries because they seem to not like boundaries. It sets a dangerous precedent to let this go on."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle series titled Harry & Meghan is currently streaming on Netflix.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles move to look 'bigger' than Meghan Markle 'Netflix nonsense' lauded

King Charles move to look 'bigger' than Meghan Markle 'Netflix nonsense' lauded
Prince Andrew told to learn from David Beckham: 'We don't pay for his security'

Prince Andrew told to learn from David Beckham: 'We don't pay for his security'
Meghan Markle 'pornographic' comments are 'stomach churning': 'Abhorrent'

Meghan Markle 'pornographic' comments are 'stomach churning': 'Abhorrent'
King Charles banknotes to enter UK circulation in 2024

King Charles banknotes to enter UK circulation in 2024
Prince Harry empathizes with Kate Middleton and Queen Consort Camilla

Prince Harry empathizes with Kate Middleton and Queen Consort Camilla

Prince Harry or William? When Meghan was asked to choose before her marriage

Prince Harry or William? When Meghan was asked to choose before her marriage

Prince Harry's secret Instagram account revealed

Prince Harry's secret Instagram account revealed

Edie Falco reveals she thought Avatar sequel has failed at the box office

Edie Falco reveals she thought Avatar sequel has failed at the box office
Bob Dylan shares views on his new book The Philosophy of Modern Song

Bob Dylan shares views on his new book The Philosophy of Modern Song
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'seducing' the media to earn 'more money'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'seducing' the media to earn 'more money'
OJ Simpson answers if he is really Khloe Kardashian's dad: 'Kris was cute girl'

OJ Simpson answers if he is really Khloe Kardashian's dad: 'Kris was cute girl'
'Pirates of the Caribbean' maker says he 'tried to kill' Johnny Depp

'Pirates of the Caribbean' maker says he 'tried to kill' Johnny Depp