Meghan Markle is 'dangerous' unless King Charles sets 'boundaries': Samantha

Meghan Markle's half-sister, Samantha Markle, advises King Charles III to take firm steps against the Sussexes.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who dropped a bombshell docuseries this week, deserve no sympathy, alleges Samantha.

Speaking to Fox News, she began: "In my honest opinion, I think apathy in a situation like this.., being empathetic, can be a dangerous thing, and so can apathy. He [King Charles] needs to act certainly, swiftly and severely and lay down the boundaries because they seem to not like boundaries. It sets a dangerous precedent to let this go on."



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle series titled Harry & Meghan is currently streaming on Netflix.