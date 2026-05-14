Michael Stone dies: Sharon Stone's brother was 74

Sharon Stone is mourning the loss of her eldest brother, Michael Stone, who has died at the age of 74 following an extended illness.

The Basic Instinct star confirmed the news on Wednesday, 13 May, through an Instagram post.

Sharing the news with her followers, the 68-year-old actress wrote that her brother had passed away and that the family wishes him peace.

Michael was a fellow actor who shared the screen with his sister in the 1995 western The Quick and the Dead.

His career in front of the camera spanned over three decades, beginning with his big-screen debut in the 1990 film End of the Night.

Over the years, he built a steady resume in both television and film, appearing in high-profile projects such as Eraser, Malevolence, and the hit series CSI: Miami.

He also enjoyed a three-episode stint on the popular soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful in 2000, before making his final film appearance in 2022's Destinos Opostos.

The Stone family has faced a string of tragedies in recent years, making Michael's passing particularly difficult.

He was the oldest of four siblings born to Joe and Dorothy Stone in Meadville, Pennsylvania.

His death follows that of their brother, Patrick, who died of a heart attack in 2023, less than two years after Patrick’s infant son passed away from organ failure.

The family also lost their mother, Dorothy, who died in March 2025 at the age of 91.

Throughout their lives, Michael and Sharon remained close, frequently appearing together at major Hollywood events.