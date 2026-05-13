Taylor Swift receives new songwriting honour ahead of Hall of Fame

Taylor Swift has achieved yet another milestone for her songwriting legacy ahead of her Hall of Fame induction.

The 36-year-old pop superstar is named the Songwriter of the Year at the 2026 BMI Pop Awards, for her writing in the album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Swift's songs highlighted by the jury included, But Daddy I Love Him, Florida!!!, Guilty as Sin?, My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys, So Long, London, and The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.

The award ceremony was held on Tuesday, May 12 in Beverly Hills, California, which Swift did not attend as she was in New York City celebrating her friend Lena Dunham's birthday.

While it's no secret that the Folklore hitmaker is a brilliant songwriter, this year she has been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, making history as the youngest woman to ever receive this honour.

The 14-time-Grammy winner will be celebrated at the gala on June 11 in New York.