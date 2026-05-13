Travis Kelce bonds over being 'less famous' partner with Colin Jost

Travis Kelce jokes about being Taylor Swift's plus one with Colin Jost

Travis Kelce and Colin Jost have one key experience in common - being the partners of two globally famous women.

During the latest episode of his podcast New Heights, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 36, asked Colin about how he feels being the less famous person in his relationship with Scarlett Johansson.

“As two guys who are also of the plus one fraternity, and have the same experience, how nice is it to be the less famous person in your relationship?” Travis said.

Laughingly, the Saturday Night Live star said, "huge relief," adding that it's funny how she is "probably approached more, because she is unapproachable."

The comedian then went on to recount surprising experiences he encounters by being the Black Widow star's forever plus one.

Colin shared that often when they're travelling, people checking the actress' passport would ask her "has anyone ever told you you look like Scarlett Johansson, even though she is standing right there," causing Travis and Jason to break into laughter.

Another instance, Colin recalled, was that he never gets his order right. While ordering a sandwich, he noted, the waiters would mostly forget to note down the order in their surprise of meeting Scarlett, and then they get "bread and pickle."

While the star athlete did not share his own experiences, he has always been appreciative of his fiancee Taylor Swift's fame, and his role as her plus one.