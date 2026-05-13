Travis Kelce spills the tea on recent London trip with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce opened up about his recent trip to London with his fiancee Taylor Swift, which was deemed to be their pre-wedding getaway.

The 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end detailed his travel experience on the latest episode of New Heights with Jason Kelce, on Wednesday, May 13.

When Jason pried about seeing Travis travelling through the British Isles on the internet, the NFL star gushed about watching Sadie Sink and Noah Jupe's rendition of Romeo and Juliet, which ended with a standing ovation from Taylor and him.

Travis noted that they were "phenomenal" as the Shakespearean characters.

The Grotesquerie star then talked about experimenting with Indian food at Gymkhana, London, which he described as one of the "best" Indian cuisine he has ever had.

While Travis was a big fan of the food, he did not specify what they had because the Opalite hitmaker was seemingly in charge of ordering for the table, and he enjoyed whatever she chose.

This comes after Taylor and Travis took the internet by the storm with their date nights in the British capital, in their perfectly colour-coordinated outfits.