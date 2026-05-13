Aaron Dessner shares backstory behind Gracie Abrams' new album 'DFH'

Gracie Abrams' friend and frequent collaborator Aaron Dessner revealed that they started working on her upcoming album Daughter From Hell over two years ago.

The Nationals frontman, who has produced Abrams' debut album, second, and third album as well, shared that they began working on the new record in the middle of making her last album, The Secret of Us.

“We began on the same day we recorded That’s So True and I Told You Things…. I believe this album contains, without a doubt, the most thrilling and powerful work we've ever done together,” the music producer said in a new interview.

The Risk hitmaker announced her album only this week, after building much anticipation with teasers and snippets.

Abrams will be releasing the first single, Hit the Wall, on Thursday, May 14, which will be the first glimpse into the album.

The album itself will be released on July 17, and will feature 16 tracks.