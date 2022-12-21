PM Shehbaz Sharif approves Najam Sethi's appointment as PCB chairman: sources

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja (L), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (C) and former PCB chairman Najam Sethi. — Reuters/APP/Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the appointment of former journalist Najam Sethi as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and removal of incumbent Ramiz Raja, Geo News reported Wednesday citing sources.

Officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that the Prime Minister Office will release four notifications related to the appointment.

They said one notification will be issued notifying the abolishment of the 2019 constitution of the cricket board.

The other will then notify the termination of the two names nominated for the chairmanship under the 2019 constitution. The third notification then will then restore the 2014 constitution.



The fourth notification then will notify the establishment of a "set up" to run the existing board.

This is a developing story and is being updated.