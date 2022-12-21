 
sports
Wednesday Dec 21 2022
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

PM Shehbaz Sharif approves Najam Sethi's appointment as PCB chairman: sources

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja (L), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (C) and former PCB chairman Najam Sethi. — Reuters/APP/Twitter
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja (L), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (C) and former PCB chairman Najam Sethi. — Reuters/APP/Twitter 

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the appointment of former journalist Najam Sethi as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and removal of incumbent Ramiz Raja, Geo News reported Wednesday citing sources.

Officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that the Prime Minister Office will release four notifications related to the appointment.  

They said one notification will be issued notifying the abolishment of the 2019 constitution of the cricket board.

The other will then notify the termination of the two names nominated for the chairmanship under the 2019 constitution. The third notification then will then restore the 2014 constitution.

The fourth notification then will notify the establishment of a "set up" to run the existing board.

This is a developing story and is being updated. 

More From Sports:

Messi's World Cup post breaks Instagram

Messi's World Cup post breaks Instagram
Sania Mirza shines bright in teal outfit

Sania Mirza shines bright in teal outfit
Feel like 'crying' in a corner: Saqlain Mushtaq after England whitewash

Feel like 'crying' in a corner: Saqlain Mushtaq after England whitewash
English coach Brendon McCullum lauds Pakistan's performance despite whitewash

English coach Brendon McCullum lauds Pakistan's performance despite whitewash
Ben Stokes proud of winning 'special' Test series against Pakistan

Ben Stokes proud of winning 'special' Test series against Pakistan
Argentina's World Cup winners reach home to hero's welcome

Argentina's World Cup winners reach home to hero's welcome
England humiliate Pakistan on home soil, complete clean sweep

England humiliate Pakistan on home soil, complete clean sweep
'To get Babar Azam out is a dream come true,' says England's Rehan Ahmed

'To get Babar Azam out is a dream come true,' says England's Rehan Ahmed
Wedding bells: Shaheen Shah Afridi to ‘tie the knot on Feb 3’

Wedding bells: Shaheen Shah Afridi to ‘tie the knot on Feb 3’
'Honour to play for Pakistan': Azhar Ali grateful after career's last Test

'Honour to play for Pakistan': Azhar Ali grateful after career's last Test
'Cricket will bring English fans in Pakistan'

'Cricket will bring English fans in Pakistan'
Babar Azam becomes sixth Pakistani to amass 1,000 Test runs in calendar year

Babar Azam becomes sixth Pakistani to amass 1,000 Test runs in calendar year