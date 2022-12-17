Najam Sethi likely to replace Ramiz Raja as PCB chairman: sources

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja addresses a press conference in Lahore on Sep 13, 2021. — Reuters/File

There may be a change of guard at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as the latest developments suggest that Ramiz Raja might be replaced as the board's chairman, Geo News reported Saturday citing sources.

As per the sources, former chairman of the board Najam Sethi is a strong candidate for the post. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also hinted at replacing Raja with Sethi, they said.

Reportedly, PM Shehbaz had a luncheon with Sethi in Lahore. "PCB's constitution of 2014 should be restored. After its restoration, departmental sports will be revived," said the sources, quoting the premier.

The sources said that the secretary of the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has forwarded the summary regarding the changing of the chairman to the Prime Minister's House.

The prime minister can order the reinstatement of the 2014's PCB constitution, added the sources.

Reports of Raja's replacement as the PCB chairman circulated a few times, however, he rejected the claims and said that he is not going anywhere.