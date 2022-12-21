 
pakistan
Wednesday Dec 21 2022
By
Reuters
|
Web Desk

Pakistan disappointed with Afghanistan's ban on higher education for women

By
Reuters
|
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

Female students walk in front of the Kabul Education University in Kabul, Afghanistan, February 26, 2022 Reuters
Female students walk in front of the Kabul Education University in Kabul, Afghanistan, February 26, 2022 Reuters

  • Pakistan disappointed to learn about suspension of higher education for women, says FO.
  • FO says every man and woman has inherent right to education in accordance with the injunctions of Islam.
  • Female university students in Afghanistan were turned away from campuses on Wednesday.

Pakistan has condemned Afghan authorities' decision to suspend university and higher education for female students in Afghanistan, urging them to revisit the ruling.

"Pakistan is disappointed to learn about the suspension of university and higher education for female students in Afghanistan," an official statement from the Foreign Office read, adding that Pakistan's position on the issue has been "clear and consistent".

The FO added that "every man and woman has the inherent right to education in accordance with the injunctions of Islam."

Female university students in Afghanistan were turned away from campuses on Wednesday after the Taliban-run administration said women would be suspended from tertiary education.

The decision to bar women was announced on Tuesday evening in a letter to universities from the higher education ministry, drawing condemnation from foreign governments and the United Nations.

Groups of students gathered outside university entrances to discuss the Talibans ban on their further education.— AFP
Groups of students gathered outside university entrances to discuss the Taliban's ban on their further education.— AFP

"We went to university, the Taliban were at the gate and told us 'you are not allowed to enter the university until further notice' ... everyone was crying," said Shaista, a business studies student at a private university in Kabul.

A professor at another university in Kabul who declined to be identified said staff turned female students away at the gate as they had no choice but to implement the instruction.

The bar on women students is likely to complicate the Taliban administration's efforts to gain international recognition and to get rid of sanctions that are severely hampering the economy.

Third-year political science student Hassiba, based in Kabul, said she was studying for her exams when she heard about the announcement.

"It's too hard to accept, it's unbelievable, I can't believe it's happening," she said.

"When there is no education for women in a society, how can we be hopeful for a bright future?"

According to the late Tuesday announcement, the decision was made by the Taliban administration's cabinet.

Several Taliban officials, including the deputy foreign minister and administration spokesperson, have spoken out in favour of female education in recent months.

The supreme Taliban spiritual leader, based in the southern city of Kandahar, has the final say on major decisions.

Diplomatic and Taliban official sources have told Reuters the issue had been under discussion by the leadership.

"This decision had been anticipated for weeks, prompting some Western officials to start talking about additional sanctions and further economic restrictions," said Graeme Smith, senior consultant at International Crisis Group.

"But the flood of outrage from the West will strengthen the resolve of the Taliban leadership, which defines itself as a bulwark against the outside world."

Taliban leadership have said they want peaceful relations with the international community but that foreigners should not interfere in domestic affairs.

Most girls are unable to go to school beyond primary classes. The Taliban administration has said it is working on a plan for girls' secondary education but has not given a time frame.

The administration made a surprise U-Turn on signals it would open all high-schools for girls in March.

More From Pakistan:

CM Parvez Elahi to be removed from office after new declaration: Rana Sanaullah

CM Parvez Elahi to be removed from office after new declaration: Rana Sanaullah
PTI files contempt of court plea against govt over change of UCs in Islamabad

PTI files contempt of court plea against govt over change of UCs in Islamabad

Islamabad court throws out Azam Swati’s bail plea in controversial tweets case

Islamabad court throws out Azam Swati’s bail plea in controversial tweets case
LHC annuls ECP's action against officers involved in Daska by-polls rigging

LHC annuls ECP's action against officers involved in Daska by-polls rigging
Court sends back NAB's Toshakhana reference against Zardari, Gilani, Nawaz

Court sends back NAB's Toshakhana reference against Zardari, Gilani, Nawaz
Parvez Elahi will cease to be CM if he fails to take trust vote today: former SHC judge

Parvez Elahi will cease to be CM if he fails to take trust vote today: former SHC judge
Audio leaks whenever Imran Khan makes tough decisions: PTI

Audio leaks whenever Imran Khan makes tough decisions: PTI
Shehbaz Sharif was cleared by UK's NCA before Daily Mail’s apology

Shehbaz Sharif was cleared by UK's NCA before Daily Mail’s apology
State will not surrender before any terror outfit, says PM after Bannu CTD operation

State will not surrender before any terror outfit, says PM after Bannu CTD operation
Bilawal terms Bannu incident 'alarming', urges action against TTP

Bilawal terms Bannu incident 'alarming', urges action against TTP

PTI Karachi divided over candidate for mayor

PTI Karachi divided over candidate for mayor
25 terrorists killed in Bannu CTD operation: DG ISPR

25 terrorists killed in Bannu CTD operation: DG ISPR