 
Showbiz
Wednesday Dec 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan' new song dropping tomorrow: Details inside

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

Pathaans first song Besharam Rung faced a strong backlash
'Pathaan's' first song 'Besharam Rung' faced a strong backlash

Earlier today, Shah Rukh dropped the poster of another song from his upcoming film Pathaan, also revealed the release date of the song.

SRK shared the poster on his Instagram handle with a caption that read: “#JhoomeJoPathaan… meri jaan… mehfil hi lut jaaye! Sabr rakhiye. Kal theek 11 AM! Wada raha #Pathaan ka!. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

Both Deepika and Shah Rukh look absolutely stunning in the poster of the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

SRK wore a white shirt with a pair of black jeans. His look gets more enhanced with the pair of sunglasses. Meanwhile, Deepika wore a dark grey sleeveless top with black shorts and completed the look with shiny grey-coloured long boots. She also wore round hoops in her ears and left her hair open with little waves.

Jhoome Jo Pathaan is going to be the second track from their movie Pathaan. Previously, the makers released the first song Besharam Rung which got into trouble due to the costume selection.

SRK’s Pathaan is struggling hard nowadays to come out of the controversy that got triggered after the release of the first song. Many people are demanding to boycott the film.

More From Showbiz:

Shah Rukh Khan reveals what made him write a journal for Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan reveals what made him write a journal for Suhana Khan
Vicky Kaushal reveals parents reaction when he decided to marry Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal reveals parents reaction when he decided to marry Katrina Kaif
Janhvi Kapoor praises Arjun Kapoor for his cop role in film 'kuttey'

Janhvi Kapoor praises Arjun Kapoor for his cop role in film 'kuttey'

'Pathaan' to 'Tiger 3': Take a look at the Big Bollywood releases in 2023

'Pathaan' to 'Tiger 3': Take a look at the Big Bollywood releases in 2023
Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar unveils first pregnancy news: See video

Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar unveils first pregnancy news: See video
Shah Rukh Khan makes it to 'Empire's 50 Greatest Actors of All Time' list

Shah Rukh Khan makes it to 'Empire's 50 Greatest Actors of All Time' list
Rohit Shetty reveals 'Govinda did not get his dues': Read more

Rohit Shetty reveals 'Govinda did not get his dues': Read more
Suhana Khan gets special journal on acting by father Shah Rukh Khan

Suhana Khan gets special journal on acting by father Shah Rukh Khan
Loki Season 2 footage out in Disney+ 2023 trailer

Loki Season 2 footage out in Disney+ 2023 trailer
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds share details about their reunion film 'Deadpool 3'

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds share details about their reunion film 'Deadpool 3'
Priyanka Chopra wishes brother-in-law Kevin Jonas and his wife on their wedding anniversary

Priyanka Chopra wishes brother-in-law Kevin Jonas and his wife on their wedding anniversary
Lily Collins teases cliffhanger for 'Emily In Paris' Season 3

Lily Collins teases cliffhanger for 'Emily In Paris' Season 3