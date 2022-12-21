 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears wants to end feud with estranged mother: ‘Let’s have coffee’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

File Footage

Britney Spears wants to fix her fractured bond with estranged mother Lynne Spears as the popstar invited her for coffee.

The Hold Me Closer hitmaker celebrated being treated as an “equal” as she seemingly extended olive branch to her mom after continuously bashing her in heated Instagram rants.

Britney dropped a cropped image of herself while criticizing the new policy of Instagram which does not allow its users to share their nude or explicit images.

The Princess of Pop added, “Mom and Dad… I crossed the border and I made it!!! After no coffee for 15 years… Mom we can go have coffee together now!!!”

“I’m treated as an equal … let’s have coffee and talk about it!!! Spears wrote.

However, it is still not clear if Britney’s invitation for coffee is genuine or just her way of sarcastically bashing her family over her 13-year-long conservatorship.

For the unversed, Lynne asked Britney to unblock her on social media so they could talk while she apologized to her for any "pain" her daughter endured in October.

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt having time of his life with Ines De Ramon: ‘He’s on cloud nine’

Brad Pitt having time of his life with Ines De Ramon: ‘He’s on cloud nine’
King Harald released from hospital after 48 hours: ‘recovering well’

King Harald released from hospital after 48 hours: ‘recovering well’
Taylor Swift sends internet into meltdown with special gesture for fan with cancer

Taylor Swift sends internet into meltdown with special gesture for fan with cancer
Comedian Joe Lycett lands in trouble for bashing David Beckham

Comedian Joe Lycett lands in trouble for bashing David Beckham

Brad Pitt gets ‘cute and flirty’ with Ines de Ramon at his birthday bash

Brad Pitt gets ‘cute and flirty’ with Ines de Ramon at his birthday bash
‘Flash Gordon’ director Mike Hodges dies aged 90: media

‘Flash Gordon’ director Mike Hodges dies aged 90: media
King Charles won't stop palace to retaliate if Meghan, Harry launch new attacks

King Charles won't stop palace to retaliate if Meghan, Harry launch new attacks
Leonardo DiCaprio branded ‘stupid’ for not dating women above 25

Leonardo DiCaprio branded ‘stupid’ for not dating women above 25
Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet ‘spending holidays together’ after split

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet ‘spending holidays together’ after split
Norway Queen shares update on King Harald’s health

Norway Queen shares update on King Harald’s health
Britney Spears is not dead, she’s just throwing press off the scent: source

Britney Spears is not dead, she’s just throwing press off the scent: source
Justin Bieber putting his publishing interest, recording revenue on sale?

Justin Bieber putting his publishing interest, recording revenue on sale?