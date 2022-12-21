COAS visits soldiers injured in Bannu operation

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir (right) inquires about the well-being of a soldier injured during the Bannu operation at the CMH in Rawalpindi on December 21, 2022. — ISPR

COAS visits Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Rawalpindi.

Army chief spends time with soldiers, inquires about well-being.

Ten soldiers were injured in Bannu operation.

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir Wednesday visited soldiers injured in an operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu, the military's media wing said.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the army chief met the injured officers and soldiers at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Rawalpindi.

The military men were injured during an operation conducted to free the hostages held by militants at a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) facility in Bannu.

While remaining with them for "some time", the COAS inquired about their well-being and appreciated their high spirit and morale. He also lauded their professionalism during the operation against terrorists.

Militants overpowered the CTD personnel stationed at the centre last Sunday and held them hostage for three days. Coming into action, Pakistan Army's Special Services Group (SSG) stormed the facility Tuesday.

As a result of the operation, 25 terrorists were killed, two arrested, and seven surrendered, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said.

However, a junior commissioned officer and two sepoys were martyred — Subedar Major Khursheed Akram, Sepoy Saeed, and Sepoy Babar — while 10 soldiers, including three officers, were injured in the action, the military's spokesperson said.

The military spokesperson expressed the security forces’ resolve to wipe out terrorism, adding sacrifices by the brave martyrs further bolster the determination.

Maj Gen Sharif further said that the latest wave of terrorism from the western border will not be allowed to emerge. "Whoever comes against us will be crushed," he warned.

While speaking on the policy related to the banned Tehreek-e Taliban Pakistan, which claimed responsibility for the attack, he said that no terrorist group will be allowed to flourish and writ of the state will be established at all costs.

In response, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made it clear that the state would not surrender or bow down before any terrorist outfit or organisation.

Condemning the terrorist incidents taking place in different parts of KP, PM Shehbaz, in a statement, said that nefarious attempts to spread chaos in Pakistan would be dealt with strictly according to the law and Constitution.

The government will deal with and address the terrorists and their external facilitators who disseminate and support it in Pakistan, he added.

The prime minister termed terrorism as a sensitive issue of national security, saying that collective thinking and action plan are needed in this regard.