 
Showbiz
Wednesday Dec 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan claims his children are 'better' human beings than him

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan thinks his children are ‘better’ human beings than him
Shah Rukh Khan thinks his children are ‘better’ human beings than him 

Shah Rukh Khan himself is all set to make a comeback through Pathaan. While he is promoting his recent film, media revisits the time he said his children are better human beings than him.

He also revealed that he has never forced or influenced his kids to choose a profession. He has always been very considerate with his family and supports in whatever decision they take. However, his kids decided to follow his footsteps. Suhana will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s film next.

Talking about the kindness his children have, he said, “None of my children have my habits. I thank god for that. They are good kids. The only commonality between Suhana, AbRam and me is that we get dimples. They are much better human beings than I am.”

He further added, “They should do whatever make them happy and be healthy. I never ask my children to become an actor, engineer. They can be whatever they wish to be.”

SRK will be seen in Pathaan next. The film is scheduled to be released on Thursday. 

More From Showbiz:

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal leave fans shocked as they travel in economy class

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal leave fans shocked as they travel in economy class

Singer Bilqees Khanum passes away

Singer Bilqees Khanum passes away

Sonam Kapoor reveals 'Why' she married Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor reveals 'Why' she married Anand Ahuja

Shah Rukh Khan reveals what made him write a journal for Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan reveals what made him write a journal for Suhana Khan
Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan' new song dropping tomorrow: Details inside

Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan' new song dropping tomorrow: Details inside
Vicky Kaushal reveals parents reaction when he decided to marry Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal reveals parents reaction when he decided to marry Katrina Kaif
Janhvi Kapoor praises Arjun Kapoor for his cop role in film 'kuttey'

Janhvi Kapoor praises Arjun Kapoor for his cop role in film 'kuttey'

'Pathaan' to 'Tiger 3': Take a look at the Big Bollywood releases in 2023

'Pathaan' to 'Tiger 3': Take a look at the Big Bollywood releases in 2023
Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar unveils first pregnancy news: See video

Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar unveils first pregnancy news: See video
Shah Rukh Khan makes it to 'Empire's 50 Greatest Actors of All Time' list

Shah Rukh Khan makes it to 'Empire's 50 Greatest Actors of All Time' list
Rohit Shetty reveals 'Govinda did not get his dues': Read more

Rohit Shetty reveals 'Govinda did not get his dues': Read more
Suhana Khan gets special journal on acting by father Shah Rukh Khan

Suhana Khan gets special journal on acting by father Shah Rukh Khan