Will consult associations' before decision on market closure, CM Sindh tells fed govt

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif.

Khwaja suggests shifting office timings, early closure of markets

Decision on market closure after consulting stakeholders: CM Sindh

Federal government annouced energy conservation plan on Tuesday

KARACHI: A federal government delegation, led Defence Minister Khawaja Asif met with Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah to discuss the energy conservation plan announced by the federal government.

The federal government unveiled its energy conservation plan on Tuesday, including the closure of all markets and restaurants at 8pm and working from home in all government offices one day a week.



Apart from the defence minister the delegation also State Minister Musaddiq Malik, and Housing and Works Minister Abdul Wasay,

In the meeting, the defence minister recommended utilising solar energy to their benefit, saying energy conservation is essential for economic stability.

The minister also suggested shifting the 9 am-5 pm office timings to 8am-4pm to utilise the sunlight.

CM Sindh said they must talk to marriage halls and market associations before deciding on early market closure. He added that they had received advice to shut restaurants at 10 pm, but they could make a final decision after talking to the restaurant union.

The CM suggested that he and the prime minister should engage with stakeholders on an individual level and reach a consensus to enforce energy conservation measures and soften the economic strains on the country.

State Minister for Petroleum Musaddiq Malik said the Pakistan needs to reduce its ever-increasing oil import bill and cater to the country's Rs380 billion electricity theft to relieve the country's economic tension.

Earlier this week, Khawaja Asif said that the federal government would finalise their energy conservation plan after consultations with the rest of the provinces.

Asif said that the country could not afford the current living conditions as it is going through a serious economic situation.

"We need to change our habits if we want to live within our means," said the defense minister. Asif said that we could save billions of rupees by conserving energy through different sources.

"Austerity will become a part of our nation which will end the economic problems," he said.

Meanwhile, the adviser to PM Qamar Zaman Kaira assured Pakistan would not default. He urged the people to accept the government's policy.

"The biggest issue of Pakistan is the import bill which is $26 to $28 billion, which keeps increasing. There is no other option for us than to take these steps, and the nation will have to cooperate with the government," said Kaira.