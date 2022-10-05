Khawaja Asif asks Imran to accept no-trust motion

Khawaja Asif said Imran Khan should accept the no-confidence motion that was tabled against him earlier this year.

Says the national institutions should not be called animals.

The PML-N leader also says there should be no lifetime disqualification for the politicians.

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has censured Chairman PTI Imran Khan and called on him to accept the no-confidence motion that saw him voted out of the government as he speaks of the adherence to the Constitution of Pakistan in his recent public appearance in Peshawar.

"Because Imran Khan is taking an oath to uphold the constitution today, he will have to accept the no-confidence motion," Khawaja Asif said, speaking to Geo News in the current affairs programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath' on Tuesday.

"The same Constitution requires that neutral institutions should not be called animals," the PML-N leader said, referring to Imran Khan who said in March this year in the Timergara rally that 'only animals are neutral.'

Referring again to Imran Khan's statement, Khawaja Asif asserted that the national institutions should not be dubbed Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq and charges of treachery should not be levelled against them.

Replying to a query, the minister disfavoured the lifetime disqualification, saying being disqualified for a term is enough for a politician.

On October 4, hearing a petition filed by PTI leader Faisal Vawda against his lifetime disqualification in a case pertaining to the submission of a false affidavit about his US nationality, Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial termed Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution regarding the lifetime disqualification of politicians a "draconian" law.

Khawaja Asif again criticised the PTI chief, saying, "He also disagrees with the Sadiq-o-Ameen clause of the Constitution." He said these two words are specifically used for the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him). "The words Sadiq-o-Amin can't be used for sinners like us," he said.

"It is because of the people who were declared Sadiq and Amin [by courts] that Pakistan has reached to a state where it is today."

Khawaja Asif also mentioned that the PTI leadership from the Peshawar district pledged to participate in the party's movement for 'Haqiqi Azadi' [true freedom.] This oath that Imran Khan has sought from his workers yesterday to uphold the constitution revolves around him and is subject to his coming into power, the PML-N leader said.

Khawaja Asif that the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan soon to lead the PML-N's electoral campaign for the next general elections. "We need Nawaz Sharif, who was penalised for not taking a salary," he said.

Nawaz Sharif says that he has left his affairs to Allah, said the defence minister.

Khawaja Asif said PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz is, to an extent, justified in her displeasure with the government's lack of action against Imran Khan. He said whatever PML-N suffered during the last four years, inlcuding Maryam's conviction was a clear violation of the law and Constituition.