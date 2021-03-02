Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 02 2021
By
SBPSalis bin Perwaiz

CM Sindh takes notice of Centre's police rotation policy

By
SBPSalis bin Perwaiz

Tuesday Mar 02, 2021

File photo of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah speaking to media.
  • CM has taken notice of the pick-and-choose policy adopted by the Establishment Division in transferring and posting of police officers.
  • This implicates that certain officers were specially chosen for transfer from Sindh, rather than following the protocol.
  • Earlier, The News had highlighted the pick-and-choose policy adopted by the Centre.

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has instructed the provincial chief secretary to write to the Establishment Division for reviewing its decision regarding transferring and posting of police officers under the Rotation Policy, The News reported on Tuesday.

According to sources in the Sindh government, the first batch of seven top officers is supposed to be rotated followed by the next batch after six months of interval.

However, instead of going by the book, the Centre went ahead with a preordained selective basis to transfer officers falling on serial numbers 3, 10, 13, 17, and 20.

This implicates that certain officers were specially chosen for transfer from Sindh, rather than following the protocol of the rotation policy, the report said.

The officials said that the chief minister directed Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah to consult with Sindh Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Ahmed Mehar and write to the Establishment Division for reviewing its transfer orders.

Read more: Murad Ali Shah, Ali Zaidi pen complaint letters to PM Imran Khan after spat during Karachi meeting

Earlier, the publication had highlighted the pick-and-choose policy was adopted by the federal government.

As per the notifications, the transferred officers of Sindh included FIA’s DIG Munir Ahmed Shaikh whose services were placed at the disposal of the Punjab government. 

Besides the services of DIG Iqbal Dara, DIG Qamar-uz-Zaman and DIG Munir Shaikh were also placed at the disposal of the Punjab government.

Furthermore, the services of DIG Fida Hussain Mastoi were placed at the disposal of the National Highways and Motorway Police under the Ministry of Communications.

DIG Irfan Ali Baloch was similarly ordered to be transferred from Sindh and placed at the disposal of the Islamabad Capital Territory.

