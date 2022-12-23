 
pakistan
Friday Dec 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Mansoor Usman Awan replaces Ashtar Ausaf as attorney general

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 23, 2022


Mansoor Usman Awan replaces Ashtar Ausaf as attorney general — Twitter
Mansoor Usman Awan replaces Ashtar Ausaf as attorney general — Twitter

  • President approves Ashtar Ausaf's resignation as AGP
  • Arif Alvi okays appointment of Mansoor Usman under Article 100.
  • Awan holds LLM degree from Harvard Law School.

President Arif Alvi on Friday approved the appointment of Mansoor Usman Awan as Attorney-General for Pakistan (AGP) after Ashtar Ausaf resigned from his office.

The president approved the appointment under Article 100 of the constitution.

Awan holds a Master of Laws (LLM) degree from Harvard Law School, USA, and a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Punjab where he stood first. He was awarded the Justice M. Jan Memorial gold medal for obtaining 1st position in Jurisprudence and Charles Earl Bevan Petman Law Prize for 1st position in Criminal Law.

Awan is a recipient of the Harvard Law School Dean’s Award for Leadership (2005). At Harvard Law, he was elected as the LLM Representative to Harvard Law School Council and he also served as the Vice President of the Harvard Graduate Council.

The former AGP Ashtar Ausaf Ali resigned from his post back in September. He submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. However, he had offered to continue working till a replacement is appointed.

Sources told Geo News said that AGP Ali resigned due to health reasons. 

More From Pakistan:

Money Laundering case: Lahore court grants interim bail to Suleman Shehbaz

Money Laundering case: Lahore court grants interim bail to Suleman Shehbaz

PML-N withdraws 'ineffective' no-trust move against Parvez Elahi

PML-N withdraws 'ineffective' no-trust move against Parvez Elahi
One cop martyred, several injured in Islamabad suicide attack

One cop martyred, several injured in Islamabad suicide attack
'Found my soulmate': Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan announces third marriage

'Found my soulmate': Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan announces third marriage
US ‘continuing to discuss ways’ to help Pakistan deal with TTP threats

US ‘continuing to discuss ways’ to help Pakistan deal with TTP threats
New LHC bench hears Parvez Elahi’s petition against governor's order

New LHC bench hears Parvez Elahi’s petition against governor's order
Pakistan to seek over $16bn for flood rehabilitation at Geneva donors conference

Pakistan to seek over $16bn for flood rehabilitation at Geneva donors conference
Waqar Zaka's non-bailable arrest warrant issued in cryptocurrency scam

Waqar Zaka's non-bailable arrest warrant issued in cryptocurrency scam
Ch Shujaat expels Kamil Ali Agha from PML-Q

Ch Shujaat expels Kamil Ali Agha from PML-Q
Parvez Elahi rejects denotification, says will continue to work as CM

Parvez Elahi rejects denotification, says will continue to work as CM
PTI, PML-Q to move court against governor's 'illegal' move to remove Parvez Elahi as CM

PTI, PML-Q to move court against governor's 'illegal' move to remove Parvez Elahi as CM
Punjab CM Parvez Elahi denotified, cabinet 'stands dissolved'

Punjab CM Parvez Elahi denotified, cabinet 'stands dissolved'