Saturday Dec 24 2022
Saturday Dec 24, 2022

Avril Lavigne is all smiles as she enjoys The Smile concert with fiancé Mod Sun

Avril Lavigne and fiancé Mod Sun attended The Smile concert in gusto, as part of their fun date night.

On Thursday, December 22, Avril Lavigne and fiancé Mod Sun were spotted at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California.

According to Daily Mail, the pair, who have been together since 2021, appeared to have fun as they exchanged smiles and laughs while leaving the show.

Avril was in her signature all-black outfit with a long sleeve shirt, leather trench coat, joggers with fur on the ankles, and white sneakers.

The 38-year-old singer's blonde hair reached to her shoulders with orange streaks running through it. She also had black eyeliner on, as she sipped her drink while walking from the venue.

Mod Sun was seen in an oversized white t-shirt with graffiti graphics over a blue checkered hoodie. He also had loose black pants, black high-top Converse, and pieces of his blue hair peeked out from underneath his hood, cited from Daily Mail.

Avril and Mod Sun have been together since her contribution to his album Internet Killed The Rockstar at the beginning of 2021.

The Sk8er Boi singer co-wrote and recorded a song called Flames for the album, and even appeared on it on Mod Sun's request.

Check it out:

