Shadab Khan breaks T20 record

All-rounder Shadab Khan after taking a wicket during the Big Bash League. — Twitter/BBL

All-rounder Shadab Khan has broken the record for most T20 wickets in a calendar year for Pakistan.

The leg-spinner claimed figures of 3-20 in four overs as his side Hobart Hurricanes defeated Melbourne Renegades by eight runs in the 14th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) on Saturday.

The three-wicket haul helped Shadab reach 61 wickets in 2022, which is better than pacers Wahab Riaz, Haris Rauf and all-rounder Azhar Mahmood’s tally of 60 wickets in 2019, 2022 and 2013, respectively.

Shadab picked up wickets of Aaron Finch, Jonathan Wells and Mujeeb Ur Rahman during the match. He also conceded just four runs in the crucial 18th over of the innings.

Hurricanes successfully defended the 123-run target as the Renegades were bowled out for 114.

Shadab has played four matches in the ongoing BBL while taking seven wickets at an average of 14.7 and an economy rate of 6.86.

Recently, Shadab also took a stunning full-stretched diving catch off his own bowling to help his team Hobart Hurricanes register an eight-run win over Perth Scorchers.

With 18 runs to get in the last 12 balls and four wickets in hand, Perth Scorchers looked in complete control before a screamer from Shadab turned the match on its head.

The 24-year-old has significant T20 experience with 224 matches under his belt. He has scored 2087 runs with a strike rate of 137.12, while also claiming 258 wickets at an economy of 7.21.

Shadab has also represented Pakistan in six Tests, 53 ODIs and 84 T20I matches.