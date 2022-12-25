Prince Harry, Meghan fear of losing titles after King Charles fresh snub to Andrew?

King Charles III has seemingly warned Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with his latest move as he threw out his younger brother Prince Andrew out of the Buckingham Palace, according to a new report.



The Britain's new King has reportedly told the Duke of York that he will no longer be able to use the Palace as a headquarters and can't keep an office there.



There are speculations that Charles has sent warnings to his son Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan that he would show zero tolerance to those who have damaged the reputation of the Firm in any capacity.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who recently released their Netflix docuseries where they made some allegations against the palace, could be the next to face Charles' wrath, according to some royal fans and experts.

There are rumours that King Charles may cut ties with the California-based couple if they do not stop targeting the Firm in their interviews, shows, and books.

Andrew will allegedly no longer be able to use the palace as a corresponding address, nor will he be allowed to have an office there, with staff left working there on his behalf now in danger of losing their jobs, according to reports.



The news comes just days after the King’s wife, Queen consort Camilla, was given the title of Colonel of the Grenadier Guards which was formerly held by Andrew.