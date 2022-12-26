 
entertainment
Monday Dec 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Kate Hudson responds to nepotism in Hollywood

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 26, 2022

Netflix Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Kate Hudson responds on nepotism in Hollywood
Netflix 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Kate Hudson responds on nepotism in Hollywood

Netflix Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress Kate Hudson talked about nepotism in Hollywood industry.

The Glass Onion actress was among the artists that were included in New York Magazine's recent feature that has fueled the discussion around nepo babies in Hollywood.

In an interview with The Independent published on Saturday, the Glass Onion star talked about the Hollywood nepotism, while promoting the Rian Johnson-directed Knives Out sequel.

The 43-year-old actress said that when it comes to the “nepotism thing… I don’t really care.”

“I look at my kids and we’re a storytelling family,” she continued. “It’s definitely in our blood. People can call it whatever they want, but it’s not going to change it.”

Hudson was among those performers who were highlighted in New York Magazine‘s recent nepo babies feature, she is the daughter of actors Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell (who also come from performer parents).

She has several siblings in the industry, including Wyatt Russell and Oliver Hudson. The Glass Onion star went on to note that nepotism is not just something that exists in Hollywood and mentioned other industries where she’s witnessed more examples of nepotism.

“I actually think there are other industries where it’s [more common]. Maybe modeling?” she said. “I see it in business way more than I see it in Hollywood. Sometimes I’ve been in business meetings where I’m like, wait, whose child is this? Like, this person knows nothing!”

Hudson emphasized that she cares less about what someone’s historical relationship to entertainment is and more about whether they work hard and deliver.

“I don’t care where you come from, or what your relationship to the business is,” she explained. “If you work hard and you kill it, it doesn’t matter.”

More From Entertainment:

Netflix 'Emily in Paris': Celebrity stylist dubs Season 3 'best gift' for Christmas

Netflix 'Emily in Paris': Celebrity stylist dubs Season 3 'best gift' for Christmas
Russell Crowe wins hearts for sharing ‘special’ tribute to ‘Gladiator’ fan

Russell Crowe wins hearts for sharing ‘special’ tribute to ‘Gladiator’ fan

Tobey Maguire shares why he chose the ‘creepiest’ role in ‘Babylon'

Tobey Maguire shares why he chose the ‘creepiest’ role in ‘Babylon'
Prince George impresses King Charles with his secret talent

Prince George impresses King Charles with his secret talent
Liam Payne defends his relationship with Kate Cassidy: ‘We make each other better people’

Liam Payne defends his relationship with Kate Cassidy: ‘We make each other better people’
Kim Kardashian slammed for ‘bizarre photoshop’ on selfie with daughter Chicago

Kim Kardashian slammed for ‘bizarre photoshop’ on selfie with daughter Chicago
Paris Hilton mother defends Kim Kardashian over her controversial gothic Christmas outfit

Paris Hilton mother defends Kim Kardashian over her controversial gothic Christmas outfit

Whitney Houston was making 'valiant attempt' to give up drugs, says Clive Davis

Whitney Houston was making 'valiant attempt' to give up drugs, says Clive Davis
Cher tweets photo of beau Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards fuels engagement rumors

Cher tweets photo of beau Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards fuels engagement rumors