Tuesday Dec 27 2022
WATCH: Spidercam crashes into South African pacer Anrich Nortje

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

The Spider Cam hit Anrich Nortje during the 2nd Test between Australia and South Africa — AP/Screengrab
South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje was hit by the spider cam during his team's the second Test against Australia being played in Melbourne.

A spider cam hit Nortje as he walked to his fielding position between overs on the second day of the Test match. Spider-cam usually hovers above the players, but it went a little too low this time.

Footage from the side-on camera and the spider cam revealed that Nortje was hit on his upper body at pace. At the same time, the Spidercam received a sharp jolt on impact. The right-arm pacer was knocked to the ground but got back up immediately.

The incident happened soon after a wonderful display of fast-bowling by Nortje in the post-lunch session.

The speedster regularly clocked more than 150km/h during the four-over spell but was unlucky not to claim a wicket.

On Tuesday, on day two of his 100th Test, Australia opener David Warner retired after tea in cramped-up exhaustion but not before scoring a wonderful double century.

Warner Smashes double ton in 100th Test

Short of runs and under pressure, David Warner entered the Boxing Day test against South Africa, reminding the doubters never to underestimate the fight of a "housing commission boy" living the dream.

On Tuesday, on day two of his 100th test, the veteran Australia opener retired on 200 after tea in cramped-up exhaustion after tormenting the Proteas in a Melbourne Cricket Ground furnace, quashing all debate about his place in the side.

On the way to his third double-century, Warner smashed his 25th hundred and first in nearly three years while becoming Australia's eighth player to notch 8,000 runs in tests.

Warner had edged towards his first hundred with unwavering focus but sealed it by throwing caution to the wind, pulling South Africa spearhead Kagiso Rabada to the fine leg fence to draw the crowd to their feet.

Five years after scoring a century in his 100th one-day international against India in Bangalore, the 36-year-old ripped off his helmet and made his trademark leap into the steaming Melbourne air.

