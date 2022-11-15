Warner drops clues on likely Test retirement date

Australian batsman David Warner celebrates reaching his triple century (300 runs) during day two of the second Test match between Australia and Pakistan in Adelaide. Photo: AFP/File

KARACHI: Australian batter David Warner has dropped clues on his likely Test retirement date, saying he will give up red-ball cricket after next year's Ashes.

Australia, the hosts of the T20 World Cup 2022, couldn't qualify for the semi-finals of the event, which caused the careers of Warner and his senior teammates thrust into the spotlight.

In particular, former Australia batter and Pakistan batting consultant Matthew Hayden said that the team needed to be regenerated before the next World Cup and that it was time for some players to retire.

Before the next major T20 competition, which will take place in the Caribbean and the USA in 2024, the 50-over World Cup will be played in India

"Test cricket will probably be the first one to fall off," Warner said on Triple M's Deadset Legends. "Because that's how it will pan out. The T20 World Cup is in 2024, (one-day) World Cup is next year. Potentially it could be my last 12 months in Test cricket. But I love the white-ball game; it's amazing."

With numerous players expected to retire in the next 18 months, Australia is about to undergo its first significant changing of the guard since the 2015 Ashes.

By the end of the Ashes series in 2023, Warner and Usman Khawaja will be 36, Nathan Lyon 35, and Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood 32. Steve Smith, who will also be 33, is expected to continue for a lot longer.

However, the left-handed downplayed suggestions that he should retire before the T20 World Cup 2024.

"T20 cricket — I love the game. I will be looking to get to 2024. For all those people saying I am past it and a lot of those old people are past it, look out. Be careful what you wish for," he said.

The 36-year-old had time to forget at the recently concluded T20 World Cup as he score 44 runs in four matches.

It must be noted here that Cricket Australia requested a chance in their code of conduct which would allow the opener to appeal his leadership ban stemming from the ball-tampering controversy.