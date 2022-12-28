 
Wednesday Dec 28 2022
Peru communities settle scores with Christmas ritual fighting

Wednesday Dec 28, 2022

Andean men participate in a one-on-one fight during the Takanakuy, a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011 — REUTERS
CHUMBIVILCAS, PERU: Most Christmas ceremonies would be ruined if attendees threw a punch. But in Peru's mountainous south, participants of one Dec 25 festival have exactly that in mind.

On Christmas Day, hundreds of residents of Chumbivilcas province in Peru's Cusco region gather to take part in an ancient fighting ritual aimed at settling scores and resolving conflict before the year's end.

The tradition dates back generations and is known as Takanakuy, a Quechua name that roughly translates to hitting each other with fists.

The ritual has been described as a method of alternative governance outside Peru's justice system. Fighters aim to settle family, romantic or territorial disputes with their fists as animated spectators sing, dance, and cheer for their favorites.

According to local media, fighters are traditionally men, but women are increasingly participating.

Ronderos, members of a grassroots justice system in Peru's Andean communities, stand by to break up the fighting when necessary. The fights involve only kicks and punches and end if a combatant bleeds, falls to the ground, or cannot defend themselves.

This year's event involved more than 40 fights lasting approximately 2 minutes each, according to local outlet La Republica, which live-streamed the battles.

The festivities are not all violent. Fighting is traditionally preceded by eating, drinking, and processions. Attendees also incorporate masks and costumes to channel historical and indigenous symbols from the region, such as a dancing condor.

Finally, with scores settled, the fights typically end with a hug, smile, or handshake.

