WATCH: Netizens lash out at Aleem Dar for wrong decisions, ask him to retire

Aleem Dar reverses his decision after DRS. — PTV Sports Screengrab

Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar, who is a part of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Elite Panel of Umpires, has become the talk of the town due to his wrong decision-making during the ongoing first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi.

Netizens lashed out at the umpire for making a wrong decision and said that Dar should now retire while some said that the year 2022 is not a good one for him.

In the morning session on the third day, Nauman Ali trapped Devon Conway in front of the stumps but Dar decided against raising his finger. However, the decision was overturned after a DRS by Pakistan, which showcased that the ball was crashing into the top of the middle and leg.

Earlier, while Pakistan were batting, Babar Azam was given out LBW by Dar but he reviewed successfully with the DRS revealing that the ball was completely missing the stumps.

Dar’s decisions were overturned thrice during the first day of the second Test against England in Multan recently.

Take a look at what the users said:





When this story was filed, New Zealand were batting after Pakistan were dismissed for 438 in their first innings of the opening Test on Tuesday.



Babar Azam, 161, and Agha Salman, 103, scored centuries for the hosts.

Salman was the last Pakistan player to be dismissed but not before scoring his maiden ton in the longest format of the game. He was the star of the show on the second day of the match after skipper Azam was dismissed, without adding to his overnight score, in the first over of the day.

Salman's 155-ball 103 included 17 fours. He added 54 crucial runs for the seventh wicket with Nauman Ali, who played a gritty knock of seven runs in 75 balls.

The visitors were in a position to dismiss Pakistan for less than 400 but Salman added 63 runs for the final two wickets, with the tailenders, to frustrate the Kiwis.

Tim Southee claimed three wickets, meanwhile Ish Sodhi, Michael Bracewell and Ajax Patel bagged two scalps each.