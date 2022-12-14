 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Popular Tiktok faces possible ban in US amid China tensions

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 14, 2022

Popular Tiktok faces possible ban in US amid China tensions
Popular Tiktok faces possible ban in US amid China tensions

US lawmakers unveiled a bill to restrict the famous Chinese-owned app TikTok in the United States.

According to CNN, the new bill introduced by Sen. Marco Rubio, the top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, and a bipartisan pair of congress members in the House, highlights the recent tussle with China by US policymakers.

The short-form video app has been under the scanner to safeguard US user data from the Chinese government.

The proposed legislation would "block and prohibit all transactions" in the United States by social media companies with at least one million monthly users that are based in or under the "substantial influence" of countries that are considered foreign adversaries, including China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, and Venezuela.

The bill specifically names TikTok and its parent, ByteDance, as social media companies for the cause of the legislation.

Previously, TikTok has maintained it doesn't share information with the Chinese government.

More From Entertainment:

Kate, William praised for ‘grace’ while Harry, Meghan slammed for ‘unpleasant vanity’

Kate, William praised for ‘grace’ while Harry, Meghan slammed for ‘unpleasant vanity’
Female artists may refuse to share stage with Johnny Depp at Brit Awards

Female artists may refuse to share stage with Johnny Depp at Brit Awards
Meghan Markle’s privileged double standards called out

Meghan Markle’s privileged double standards called out
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Christmas card to feature Lilibet, Archie’s new look

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Christmas card to feature Lilibet, Archie’s new look
'Fantastic Four' star John Krasinski's career might be over in MCU

'Fantastic Four' star John Krasinski's career might be over in MCU
Johnny Depp receives three nominations for ‘18’ at Brit awards 2023

Johnny Depp receives three nominations for ‘18’ at Brit awards 2023
Meghan Markle slammed for ‘not forgiving’ estranged father Thomas Markle

Meghan Markle slammed for ‘not forgiving’ estranged father Thomas Markle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to remain ‘shy’ in attacks against Royal Family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to remain ‘shy’ in attacks against Royal Family
Why King Charles fears removal of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s titles

Why King Charles fears removal of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s titles