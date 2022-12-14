Popular Tiktok faces possible ban in US amid China tensions

US lawmakers unveiled a bill to restrict the famous Chinese-owned app TikTok in the United States.

According to CNN, the new bill introduced by Sen. Marco Rubio, the top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, and a bipartisan pair of congress members in the House, highlights the recent tussle with China by US policymakers.



The short-form video app has been under the scanner to safeguard US user data from the Chinese government.

The proposed legislation would "block and prohibit all transactions" in the United States by social media companies with at least one million monthly users that are based in or under the "substantial influence" of countries that are considered foreign adversaries, including China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, and Venezuela.

The bill specifically names TikTok and its parent, ByteDance, as social media companies for the cause of the legislation.

Previously, TikTok has maintained it doesn't share information with the Chinese government.