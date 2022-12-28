PTI leaders 'didn't show up' for meeting with NA speaker over resignations

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf chairing a session of the lower house in Islamabad, on November 18, 2022. — Twitter/NAofPakistan

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said Wednesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief whip Amir Dogar did not come to meet him today and is now asking for a meeting tomorrow.

A day earlier, Dogar called the National Assembly speaker, saying a PTI delegation wants to meet him. PTI leaders, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Parvez Khattak, and other lawmakers, had asked to set a meeting with the NA speaker.

The speaker welcomed the PTI leaders to meet them and said that dialogues are the only solution in a parliamentary democracy.

Speaking with the journalists at the Parliament House, Ashraf said that he reached the assembly office today, contacted Dogar, and called him for the meeting.

"Dogar told me that some of the PTI leaders wanted to meet me regarding their resignations, however, I told him that I will meet all of them separately and not in groups," added Ashraf.

The NA speaker further said that the resignations should be written by the lawmakers themselves as per the rules, adding that every member is required to write the resignation with their own hands.

Ashraf also said that he would not accept the resignations hastily, but they will be accepted followed by the rules and regulations. "I am everyone's speaker and I do not belong to any political party. The solution to the issues faced by the country is the Parliament's forum and the PTI should play its role in Parliament," he added.

He also said that all the parties should play their role for the betterment and welfare of the country. "Politics is everyone's right, however, people's interest is the most important and it cannot be compromised," he added.

On the other hand, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said that the NA speaker does not give a proper time or date for a meeting. He added that whenever the lawmakers decide to meet the speaker, he runs from the assembly.

The PTI MNAs had resigned en masse after PTI Chairman Imran Khan was voted out from the prime minister's office in April and have not returned to the house despite the Supreme Court and the government's requests.