 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Ajay Devgn wants someone to remake his debut film 'Phool Aur Kaante'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

Ajay Devgn wants someone to remake his debut film Phool Aur Kaante
Ajay Devgn wants someone to remake his debut film 'Phool Aur Kaante'

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn wants someone to remake his debut film Phool Aur Kaante. The actor made his film debut with the film in 1991.

Ajay shared a short clip from one of his interviews on social media in which he is asked by the host which of his films he would like to see remade. He replied, "I would like somebody to remake Phool Aur Kaante," 

The 53-year-old actor also captioned the video, "Phool Aur Kaante Returns has a good ring to it. What do y’all think?"

The video is from when he appeared on the Indian radio show 'RJ Malishka’s show.'

Phool Aur Kaante is an action-romance film that was released in 1991. The featured cast of the film include Ajay alongside Madhoo, Aruna Irani, Jagdeep and Amrish Puri. 

More From Showbiz:

Konkona Sensharma reveals how she chooses a script for a film

Konkona Sensharma reveals how she chooses a script for a film
SRK's 'Pathaan': Film Certification board asks makers to 'implement advised changes'

SRK's 'Pathaan': Film Certification board asks makers to 'implement advised changes'

Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra are off to a vacation to celebrate New Year

Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra are off to a vacation to celebrate New Year
Sridevi's 'Chaalbaaz' to be revived featuring daughter Janhvi Kapoor

Sridevi's 'Chaalbaaz' to be revived featuring daughter Janhvi Kapoor
Rakul Preet Singh slays her look at a wedding, fans call her 'an angel'

Rakul Preet Singh slays her look at a wedding, fans call her 'an angel'
Vicky Kaushal wants to 'rise up' in 2023

Vicky Kaushal wants to 'rise up' in 2023

Devashish Makhija thinks Film Festivals open doors to International opportunities

Devashish Makhija thinks Film Festivals open doors to International opportunities

Kartik Aaryan turned down 'Hera Pheri 3'?: Details inside

Kartik Aaryan turned down 'Hera Pheri 3'?: Details inside
Ranveer Singh fails to impress fans with his double role in 'Cirkus'

Ranveer Singh fails to impress fans with his double role in 'Cirkus'
Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Vikram Vedha' to get an OTT release

Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Vikram Vedha' to get an OTT release
'Chand pe hun' Hasan Raheem feels overwhelmed by the love for Nautanki

'Chand pe hun' Hasan Raheem feels overwhelmed by the love for Nautanki

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan vacation diaries are worth looking at: See pics

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan vacation diaries are worth looking at: See pics