Ajay Devgn wants someone to remake his debut film 'Phool Aur Kaante'

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn wants someone to remake his debut film Phool Aur Kaante. The actor made his film debut with the film in 1991.

Ajay shared a short clip from one of his interviews on social media in which he is asked by the host which of his films he would like to see remade. He replied, "I would like somebody to remake Phool Aur Kaante,"

The 53-year-old actor also captioned the video, "Phool Aur Kaante Returns has a good ring to it. What do y’all think?"

The video is from when he appeared on the Indian radio show 'RJ Malishka’s show.'



Phool Aur Kaante is an action-romance film that was released in 1991. The featured cast of the film include Ajay alongside Madhoo, Aruna Irani, Jagdeep and Amrish Puri.