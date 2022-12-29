 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Arbaaz Khan click 'Goofy' selfies

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

Salman Khan will next seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Salman Khan will next seen in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Long time friends Salman Khan and Raveena Tandon click happy and fun selfies together.

Raveena shared the pictures on her social media where her and the Khan brothers can be seen laughing out loud while being clicked.

The selfies were taken by Khan as mentioned in the caption of the pictures posted by Tandon.

Some pictures were clear while some of them got blurry as the three friends couldn’t stop laughing.

Arbaaz and Raveena wore a black coloured outfits. Meanwhile, Salman looked handsome in a check shirt. The caption on the post read: “The goofiness never stops when you know @beingsalmankhan is taking selfies.”

A few days back, the Tiger actor threw a star-studded birthday bash as he turned 57. Many celebrities including: Jackie Shroff, Farah Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Pooja Hedge, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’souza, Suneil Shetty and Shah Rukh Khan attended the grand birthday bash.

Moreover, Khan’s brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan were also present at the party.

On the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Pooja Hedge, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam and Raghav Juyal. He further has Tiger 3 in the kitty.

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon is all set to feature in Patna Shukla, reports IndiaToday. 

