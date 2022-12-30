PM Shehbaz Sharif chairs NSC meeting

Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif is addressing the nation on May 27, 2022. — Screengrab via Twitter/@abubakarumer

The National Security Committee (NSC) meeting is underway with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, reported Geo News.

The meeting, taking place at the PM House, is being attended by Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and military chiefs.

PM Shehbaz had summoned the NSC in view of the current security situation in Pakistan.

The News had reported that Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum is expected to brief the meeting on the recent terror wave in Pakistan and Pak-Afghan border situation, while an integrated strategy against terrorism would be formulated.



A day earlier, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir called on PM Shehbaz at the PM House and briefed him on professional as well as national security matters, a statement issued by the PM Office's Media Wing said.