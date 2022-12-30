Football's 'King' Pele mourned around the globe

Brazilian football legend and member of the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cup-winning Brazilian football teams Pele holds the World Cup trophy during the World Cup 2006 opening ceremony in Munich, Germany, June 9, 2006. — Reuters

Football fans were united in mourning on Thursday after the death of Pele at the age of 82, with tributes pouring in for the Brazil great who defined his sport and inspired generations.

Brazil's government declared three days of mourning and the arch at football's cathedral, Wembley Stadium, was lit in the colours of Brazil, while icons of sport and heads of state bowed to the man who rose up from childhood poverty to become a legend.

"I had the privilege that younger Brazilians didn't have: I saw Pele play, live, at Pacaembu and Morumbi. Play, no. I saw Pele give a show," said Lula, the president-elect of Brazil.

"Because when he got the ball he always did something special, which often ended up in a goal."

Former Brazil president Dilma Rousseff wrote: "Thank you for the joy you gave the Brazilian people and the people of the world. No one has been a king so loved."

Sao Paulo's government said it would name a new road complex to the city of Santos, where Pele played club football, "Rei Pele" ('King Pele').

There was a minute's silence at Spain's LaLiga games and a minute's applause at Olympique de Marseille's Stade Velodrome as the sport heaped honour on one of the greatest athletes in modern history. Rio's "Christ the Redeemer" statue was lit up in green and yellow in tribute.

"Before Pele, football was just a sport. Pele changed everything. He turned football into art, into entertainment," wrote Brazil forward Neymar. "He's gone, but his magic will remain."

Former Brazil striker Ronaldo wrote: "The world mourns. The sadness of farewell mixed with the immense pride of history written."



FIFA President Gianni Infantino wrote in a lengthy tribute that Pele had "achieved immortality," recalling the top moments from his career, including the "Pele run-around" at the 1970 World Cup and his goal in the 1958 World Cup final at the age of only 17.



"The sight of him punching the air in celebration is one of the most iconic in our sport, and is etched into our history," said Infantino, who recalled as a child watching Pele starring alongside Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone in the 1981 film "Escape to Victory."



"In fact, because televised football was still in its infancy at the time, we only saw small glimpses of what he was capable of."

With 1,281 goals in 1,366 games, according to FIFA, his on-field statistics were matched only by his social impact. The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) declared Pele, the only player to win the World Cup three times, "The King of Football."

"A Black, poor boy born in Tres Coracoes, Pele showed us that there is always a new path," the CBF wrote. "The King gave us a new Brazil and we can only thank him for his legacy."

In New York, where Pele received a $1 million-a-year salary to play in the fledgling North American Soccer League in 1975, fans thanked him for opening up the United States to the "beautiful game."

"Pele helped transform the domestic landscape of the sport of soccer," the New York Cosmos said in a statement. "Where once there had been baseball diamonds, now there were also soccer pitches."

Here are some more reactions from around the world:



UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin

"He was the first global superstar of the game and, thanks to achievements on and off the field, he played a pioneering role in football's rise to become the world's most popular sport. He will be greatly missed."

Argentina Captain Lionel Messi



Rest in peace, Pele.

Argentina President Alberto Fernandez



One of the greatest footballers in history has left us. We will always remember those years when Pele dazzled the world with his skills. A big hug to his family and to the people of Brazil who will carry him in their hearts.

Portugal Striker Cristiano Ronaldo

My deepest condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular to the family of Mr. Edson Arantes do Nascimento. A mere "goodbye" to the eternal King Pele will never be enough to express the pain that embraces the whole world of football at this moment. An inspiration for so many millions, a reference of yesterday, of today, of always.

France striker Kylian Mbappe

Brazil's four-times World Cup winner Mario Zagallo

"My biggest partner is gone and it's with that smile that I'm going to keep you with me. Friend of so many stories, victories and titles and that leaves an eternal and unforgettable legacy."

Brazil World Cup winner Tostao



"Today is a sad day. Pele's death. It's the end of life. On the field, Pele had all the technical qualities of a superstar at the highest level. He was the greatest of all time. Eternal."

Brazil World Cup winner Cafu

"Pele dies, this news is not accurate ... Pele will never die. Pele will never leave us. Pele will never cease to exist. Pele is eternal, Pele is King, Pele is unique ... he just went to rest a little bit, but he will be eternalized in each magnificent goal, in each masterful play, but mainly in each one of us who have football as a profession and who were inspired by him and his entire generation."



Brazil captain Thiago Silva

Former Brazil forward Ronaldinho

"My condolences to the whole family. Rest in peace eternal King."



Former Brazil striker Romario



"Elected the athlete of the century, Edson Arantes do Nascimento made the world bow down before his talent, taking Brazilian football to the altar of the gods."

Brazil forward Vinicius Jr



"The player who changed football, the greatest of all, has left us. Always words of affection and motivation for me. I read and kept all the messages you sent me.

And what an honour, to have celebrated my first goal in the World Cup with you."



German World Cup winner Franz Beckenbauer

Gary Lineker, 1986 World Cup top scorer



Argentina World Cup winner Osvaldo Ardiles

France coach Didier Deschamps

With the passing of Pele, football has lost one of its most beautiful legends, if not the most beautiful. Like all legends, the King seemed immortal. It made people dream and continued to make generations and generations of fans of our sport.

Former Argentina striker Gabriel Batistuta

Thank you for everything you gave to the world of football. RIP to a legend.

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez

His legacy will be eternal. Rest in peace, king.

Former Argentina international Claudio Caniggia

One of my biggest inspirations for playing football. Since I was a kid I admired him, like everyone who understands and loves this sport. Forever Pele.

Brazil World Cup winner Rivaldo

"Our football is known and respected worldwide for everything he did on the pitch and this will never be forgotten. I am proud to have played in two World Cups with the number 10, which was consecrated by him."

Brazil forward Rodrygo



"From today 29/12 will always be a sad date. We grew up in Santos hearing every day about you, how good you were as a player and as a person. Thank you, King for the advice and the courage you made me have after our conversation. "Boy always be you and don't be afraid of anything," that will forever stay in my memory!"



Brazil defender Marquinhos



"Football and the world will always be grateful for your legacy!"

Brazil midfielder Casemiro



"Rest in peace, King Pele. Thank you for the glory you gave to Brazil and to football. Your legacy is eternal."

Brazil forward Richarlison



"Today, football says goodbye to its most beautiful chapter. From the guy who dedicated his thousandth goal to children, stopped wars and showed an entire country that he could do more. You are and always will be matchless and eternal, King."

Brazil World Cup winner Mengalvio



"I can't believe you're gone...

"Today it's not only football that is in mourning but the whole WORLD! I thank God for having been privileged to know you as a person, to play and make a beautiful history in football with you my great friend."



Italian Football Federation President Gabrielle Gravina

"Millions of people recognised themselves in him in a beautiful story of redemption and great passion. The class of him will forever light up our eyes."

New York City Football Club

Former England player Geoff Hurst



Manchester United

Liverpool

Read Madrid

Barcelona



Wales Football Association



Mexican National Team



Politicians

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro



"Sorrow for the passing of a man, who through football took the name of Brazil to the world. He turned football into art and joy."

US President Joe Biden



Former US president Barack Obama



Bolivia President Luis Arce



Today the world lost a great football legend, Pele, whose example of perseverance and love for the sport transcends generations.

Thank you for lighting up the field with your talent. We send our condolences to his family and to the entire country of Brazil.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

May Pele rest in peace, the great footballer and humble teacher who surely influenced players like Ronaldinho with his example, who stated in February 2021: "My father told me that it was better to learn to control the ball barefoot in order to have sensitivity in my feet and I promised him that I would control that ball like no other, but what really happened was that he didn't have the money to give me a pair of shoes."

French President Emmanuel Macron

The game. The king. Eternity.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken



Colombia President Gustavo Petro



As a child I watched Pele at the World Cup on a black and white screen. My dad told me that he was the best football player in the world. Today I think my father was right.

UNESCO



Actor Sylvester Stallone, Pele's co-star in 'Escape to Victory'



Pele The Great! Rest in peace! This was a good man.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach

With Pele's passing, the world has lost a great sporting icon. As I could experience myself, he was a true believer in the Olympic values and a proud carrier of the Olympic flame. It was a privilege to present the Olympic Order to him.

Multiple grand slam winner Rafael Nadal



A sad day for the world of football, for the world of sport. His legacy will always be with us. I didn't see him play, I wasn't that lucky, but I was always taught and told that he was the King of football.



Multiple Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt



Multiple Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton



Lost a legend today. Thank you for sharing your talent, genius and love with us. @Pele's legacy will inspire us forever and always.



Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula 1

Former tennis world number one Billie Jean King

"Much of sports is entertainment for fans & Pele's athleticism & skill made him globally known. I had the honor of spending time w/him. He was joyful & had that something special."

