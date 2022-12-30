Three years later, Imran Khan invites Abdul Qadir's family over to condole cricketer's death

Salman Qadir, son of late cricketer Abdul Qadir, claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had invited his family over to condole his father's death, to which his family refused.



Salman said that he was informed a couple of days ago that the former prime minister wants to meet his family at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore to offer fatiha for their late father three years after his death.

"Our father passed away three-and-a-half years ago and whoever wants to offer condolences, they can come to your house," said Salman.

"My family and mother did not find it appropriate to visit Zaman Park or any other place to offer fatiha for our father. This is why we didn't go."

Khan and Qadir had played together for Pakistan when the former prime minister used to play cricket.

The former spin legend passed away on September 6, 2019, due to cardiac arrest.



The 63-year-old was born in Lahore in 1955. He was regarded as one of the best leg-spinners of his time, taking 236 wickets in 67 Test matches and 132 wickets in just 104 One Day Internationals (ODIs).

Qadir was particularly dominating against England's batsmen in the 1987 home series, claiming a Pakistan record of 30 wickets in three Tests.

He later served as a chief selector for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as well as a match commentator.

Earlier this year, Qadir was formally inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame posthumously.

Saqlain Mushtaq — head coach of the men’s national side — inducted Qadir into the eight-man elite group by presenting the commemorative cap and plaque to his youngest son Usman Qadir.



Later in November, Qadir became the country’s latest inductee into the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Hall of Fame, becoming the seventh Pakistani to join the prestigious list of cricketers from all over the world.

Qadir’s induction into the hall of fame was announced by the ICC. He was joined by West Indian Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Englishwoman Charlotte Edwards.