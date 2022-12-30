Arjun Kapoor 'ridding into 2023' with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor

 
Ahead of New Year, Arjun Kapoor along with Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan fly to secret destinations as they headed for their vacation together.

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram and shared pictures with Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan at Mumbai airport. He wrote, "When #kuttey was told #jugjuggjeeyo."

In the picture, Anil and Arjun opted black look. Arjun wore a black T-shirt with dark sunglasses while his actor-uncle Anil wore a black shirt with sunglasses. Varun was seen in a white tee with yellow coat. He also opted for glasses

The IshqZaaday actor Arjun re-shared the same post on his Instagram story and wrote, "Riding into 2023.” 

On the other hand, Varun also shared the sun-kissed picture on his Instagram and wrote, "Let's go along with fire emoji."

Arjun will be next seen in Kuttey with Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sensharma and Radhika Madan.


