Friday Dec 30 2022
SDSports desk

WATCH: Shahid Afridi’s eldest daughter ties the knot

SDSports desk

Friday Dec 30, 2022

Former skipper Shahid Afridi’s eldest daughter, Aqsa, tied the knot with Naseer Nasir in an elegant ceremony held in Karachi on Friday.

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is also in the metropolis to attend Aqsa's Nikkah, while he will tie the knot with Ansha Afridi, his fiancée, on February 3.

A day earlier, Shaheen along with Afridi also showed up at the National Bank Cricket Arena to watch part of the fourth day’s play in the second Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand.

This was most probably Afridi’s first public appearance with Shaheen, his to-be son-in-law, after the former’s appointment as the interim chief selector at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Both Afridis looked intimate standing against the rail and looking at the field when they were caught on the camera.

