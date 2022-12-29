WATCH: Shahid Afridi, Shaheen Shah spotted enjoying Pak vs NZ Test

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi had a field day with former legendary cricketer Shahid Afridi as both showed up at the National Bank Cricket Arena to watch part of the fourth day’s play in the second Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand.



This is most probably Afridi’s first public appearance with Shaheen, his to-be son-in-law, after the former’s appointment as the interim chief selector at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Both Afridis look intimate standing against the rail and looking at the field when they were caught on the camera.

According to sources, Shaheen is in Karachi to attend Shahid’s eldest daughter Aqsa Afridi’s nikkah ceremony scheduled for December 30, while he will tie the knot with Ansha Afridi, his fiancée, on February 3.