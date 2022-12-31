Courtney Love asserts again that she was ‘fired’ from ‘Fight Club’

Courtney Love is not backing out of her claims.



On December 26th, 2022, Courtney, 58, appeared as a guest on Marc Maron’s WTF Podcast, where she opened up about the entire situation, telling the audience that she was cast in the movie. She revealed that she was let go from the lead role because she refused Pitt’s pitch about making a biopic over late husband and Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain.

However, a source close to People Magazine shared that Love “auditioned for a role in Fight Club, a role she was never offered at any point.”

Another source disclosed to HollywoodLife that Courtney was “never offered” the role to begin with. “Nearly 25 years ago, Courtney Love auditioned for a role in Fight Club, a role she was never offered at any point,” the film insider told the outlet. “You cannot be fired for a job you didn’t get. It’s common knowledge that roles are not decided by other actors but by the director.”

Fight Club was directed by David Fincher, not by Brad.

In the Instagram post, shared December 30th, 2022, Love said that she was never planning on to share the story but “Brad pushed [her] a bridge too far.”

“I don’t like the way he does business or wields his power. It’s a simple fact, and it started during production of Fight Club.”

Love claimed she was originally offered the part of Marla Singer, which eventually went to Helena Bonham Carter. The film also starred Pitt, as well as Love's then-boyfriend Edward Norton.

About Pitt bringing the Cobain idea to her at that time, Love recalled, "I lost my s--- on them, and by 7 p.m. I was fired from Fight Club." The Hole singer added, "Every word of this is factual. This was always a secret that I was fine keeping."

"It's a movie. Indeed, I passed on better roles [than] that. Who cares?" Love continued, claiming that Pitt was still persistent about a Cobain project for years to come.