 
entertainment
Monday Jan 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Lamar Odom admits he was a serial cheater in relationship with Khloe Kardashian

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 02, 2023

Lamar Odom admits he was a serial cheater in relationship with Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom opened up on his infidelity when he was married to Khloe Kardashian.  

In an exclusive sneak peek with People for TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians, Lamar Odom shared there's plenty the public isn't aware about his serial cheating in his four year relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

He began, "Behind the scenes, I put her through s---. Like, s--- that y'all don't know," he admits. "The s--- y'all know, what y'all think y'all know, it's crazy. But the stories that y'all don't know is, like, really crazy."

Odom continued, "I'd have these random women coming out. Some of them all came out at one time."

As per the outlet, the 43 year old admitted to having "full-blown relationships" while traveling for the NBA. "Your wife is Khloé Kardashian. You buggin'," he added.

"I'm, like, laughing out of embarrassment right now," he further said. "Like, how you thought you was going to get away with that one?"

Odom and Khloe got married in 2099 after one month of dating. They separated in 2013 but due to Odom's substance abuse, Khloe didn't file for divorce until 2016.

More From Entertainment:

Camila Mendes and YouTuber Rudy Mancuso spent intimate New Year at Miami beach

Camila Mendes and YouTuber Rudy Mancuso spent intimate New Year at Miami beach

Prince Harry heartbroken as King Charles, William show 'absolutely no willingness to reconcile'

Prince Harry heartbroken as King Charles, William show 'absolutely no willingness to reconcile'
Nina Agdal and Logan Paul go Instagram official in New Year's Eve post: '2022, the beginning of me and you'

Nina Agdal and Logan Paul go Instagram official in New Year's Eve post: '2022, the beginning of me and you'
Oprah Winfrey rings in 2023 with a ‘gratitude 10-mile hike’ on a picturesque mountain: Watch

Oprah Winfrey rings in 2023 with a ‘gratitude 10-mile hike’ on a picturesque mountain: Watch
Noah Schnapp teases ‘Stranger Things’ ending, ‘the story will end with Will Byers’

Noah Schnapp teases ‘Stranger Things’ ending, ‘the story will end with Will Byers’
Nicola Peltz reveals matching tattoo she got with gal pal Selena Gomez

Nicola Peltz reveals matching tattoo she got with gal pal Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift ‘quietly working’ to release remake of ‘Speak Now’ after ‘Midnights’ success

Taylor Swift ‘quietly working’ to release remake of ‘Speak Now’ after ‘Midnights’ success
Prince Harry says 'I want to have my father and brother back' in his first interview of 2023

Prince Harry says 'I want to have my father and brother back' in his first interview of 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s photographer reveals ‘favourite shots of the year’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s photographer reveals ‘favourite shots of the year’
Selena Gomez in a ‘throuple’ with friends Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham: Photos

Selena Gomez in a ‘throuple’ with friends Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham: Photos
Khloe Kardashian shares somber poem after celebrating New Year with daughter True

Khloe Kardashian shares somber poem after celebrating New Year with daughter True
Kylie Jenner sparks reactions as her singing video goes viral: 'Who’s strangling the cat'

Kylie Jenner sparks reactions as her singing video goes viral: 'Who’s strangling the cat'